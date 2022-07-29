Google thought about making the Pixel Buds Pro transparent

ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_CARBON

ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_FOG

ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_STANDARD_BLACK

ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_REAL_RED

ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_LIMONCELLO

ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_PROCELAIN [sic]

ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_APPROX_GREY

ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_CLEAR

The interesting one is clear since it suggests that a see-through version of the Pixel Buds Pro was being considered. But also noteworthy is the porcelain option which was misspelled by Google in the hidden line of code that was found. Had Google chosen to list a porcelain version of the Pixel Buds Pro, the true wireless earbuds might have ended up as Amazon's top-ranked toilet bowl.



Pick up the Google Pixel 6a today



Google Pixel 6a 5G, 128GB, Unlocked, Free $50 Gift Card Gift $449 Buy at BestBuy





The Pixel Buds Pro features Active Noise Cancellation to keep distracting ambient noises out of your ear. If you're walking on the streets of the city, Transparency mode allows background noises to be heard such as ambulance and police sirens alerting you to move out of the way. Combined with the carrying case, users get up to 31 hours of use before needing a charge.





Other features include Google Assistant integration, real-time language translation, and an update later this year will add spatial audio (3D surround-sound) to the Pixel Buds Pro.

