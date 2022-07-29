Google thought about making the Pixel Buds Pro transparent
The other day we told you that Amazon's algorithms screwed up. Because one of the color choices for the Google Pixel Buds Pro is charcoal, the online retailer listed the true wireless earbuds as its top-rated charcoal grill and even included it in a photo gallery with other grills. But had Google selected other colors that it was considering for the in-ear accessory, Amazon's faux pas might have been worse.
While you can't grill a burger on the Pixel Buds Pro, you can't fit one of the other three grills in your ear
Besides Charcoal, the other color choices for Pixel Buds Pro buyers are Fog, Lemongrass, and Coral. But according to 9to5Google, code found inside an app that Google uploaded to the Play Store listed eight different SKUs with each one offering a different color earbud. We might not see Google ever release the Pixel Buds Pro in additional hues, but all eight of them listed in the discovered code included:
- ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_CARBON
- ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_FOG
- ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_STANDARD_BLACK
- ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_REAL_RED
- ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_LIMONCELLO
- ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_PROCELAIN [sic]
- ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_APPROX_GREY
- ALLEGRO_SKU_COLOR_CLEAR
The interesting one is clear since it suggests that a see-through version of the Pixel Buds Pro was being considered. But also noteworthy is the porcelain option which was misspelled by Google in the hidden line of code that was found. Had Google chosen to list a porcelain version of the Pixel Buds Pro, the true wireless earbuds might have ended up as Amazon's top-ranked toilet bowl.
The Pixel Buds Pro features Active Noise Cancellation to keep distracting ambient noises out of your ear. If you're walking on the streets of the city, Transparency mode allows background noises to be heard such as ambulance and police sirens alerting you to move out of the way. Combined with the carrying case, users get up to 31 hours of use before needing a charge.
Other features include Google Assistant integration, real-time language translation, and an update later this year will add spatial audio (3D surround-sound) to the Pixel Buds Pro.
