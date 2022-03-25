 Excellent new deal reminds us Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are a (very affordable) thing - PhoneArena

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Adrian Diaconescu
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Excellent new deal reminds us Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are a (very affordable) thing
Google is not exactly a household name in the fast-growing true wireless earbuds industry, and it's not very hard to guess why that remains the case roughly two years after the (belated) release of the search giant's first real AirPods rival.

Said overpriced Pixel Buds model, which was actually the second generation carrying that name after a 2017 edition with a fairly prominent cord, is not even available anymore, and instead of bringing a premium noise-cancelling sequel to market last year, Big G chose to go down the low-cost route with an A-Series version.

That wasn't necessarily a bad decision, but with companies like Amazon and Jabra getting more and more aggressive in their mission to undercut the AirPods Pro and so... many... amazing Galaxy Buds 2 and Buds Pro discounts available in recent months, it's easy to understand if some of you bargain hunters out there completely forgot about the Pixel Buds A-Series.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

True Wireless Earbuds, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, White

$50 off (50%)
$49 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

Luckily (for Google), Best Buy is here to remind us these sleek-looking and reasonably powerful buds are alive and well and way more competitively priced than their forerunners. Normally available for $99.99 a pair in brand-new condition, the white-coated Google Assistant-powered AirPods alternatives can be had at the time of this writing at only $49.99 as Geek Squad "certified" refurbs.

That basically means the deeply discounted units have been thoroughly tested and cleaned to make sure they'll look almost as good and work just as well as all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products sold elsewhere with a full 1-year warranty included.

One of the biggest downsides of taking advantage of an otherwise killer deal like this is probably settling for 90-day coverage against the most typical mechanical issues, but that's a compromise you should be able to learn to live with when it involves a huge 50 percent markdown on a pair of earbuds with up to 24 hours of combined battery life, premium 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, Adaptive Sound functionality, and noise reduction.

Google's already great Pixel Buds A-Series are getting even better with this new update
Google's already great Pixel Buds A-Series are getting even better with this new update
Dec 07, 2021, 3:51 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Google quietly stops selling its first true wireless Pixel Buds
Google quietly stops selling its first true wireless Pixel Buds
Jul 19, 2021, 4:12 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

