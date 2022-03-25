Excellent new deal reminds us Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are a (very affordable) thing

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Said overpriced Pixel Buds model, which was actually the second generation carrying that name after a 2017 edition with a fairly prominent cord, is not even available anymore, and instead of bringing a premium noise-cancelling sequel to market last year, Big G chose to go down the low-cost route with an A-Series version









Luckily (for Google ), Best Buy is here to remind us these sleek-looking and reasonably powerful buds are alive and well and way more competitively priced than their forerunners. Normally available for $99.99 a pair in brand-new condition, the white-coated Google Assistant-powered AirPods alternatives can be had at the time of this writing at only $49.99 as Geek Squad "certified" refurbs.





That basically means the deeply discounted units have been thoroughly tested and cleaned to make sure they'll look almost as good and work just as well as all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products sold elsewhere with a full 1-year warranty included.





One of the biggest downsides of taking advantage of an otherwise killer deal like this is probably settling for 90-day coverage against the most typical mechanical issues, but that's a compromise you should be able to learn to live with when it involves a huge 50 percent markdown on a pair of earbuds with up to 24 hours of combined battery life, premium 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, Adaptive Sound functionality, and noise reduction.





