Google's already great Pixel Buds A-Series are getting even better with this new update

Adrian Diaconescu
By
While Google has yet to release a truly impressive AirPods Pro rival with state-of-the-art technologies like active noise cancellation on deck, the aptly named Pixel Buds A-Series are clearly too affordable to be ignored this holiday season, especially if you don't mind buying the hot new true wireless earbuds in "certified refurbished" condition.

If you've already done that but perhaps felt there was something missing from the arguably expansive and undoubtedly robust list of Pixel Buds A features, you'll probably be delighted to hear that a fresh software update is ready to roll out "over the coming days."

This seems to have been timed to largely coincide with the latest feature drop for Pixel handsets from the last couple of years, aiming to fix a much smaller number of unspecified bugs than on the 6 and 6 Pro high-end phones while bringing a trio of very interesting and potentially very useful functionalities to the table your ears.

Pixel Buds A-Series owners will be able to customize their bass going forward, with an improved slider in the official Pixel Buds app on your Android device running OS version 6.0 and up allowing you to easily adjust this key setting from -1 to +4 levels. That's twice the current bass range, mind you, and it should definitely please music listeners unhappy with Google's default setup here.

The Sound Settings menu, meanwhile, is getting a new toggle designed for "loudness compensation", which essentially means you'll also be able to boost your bass and treble at lower volume levels rather than always having to blast your favorite tunes to get the best overall audio experience.

Last but certainly not least, the update will bring "improved device switching" technology, which is just a fancy way of saying that the Pixel Buds A-Series will be capable of automatically syncing to their second to last connected device when undocked from the charging case if the last connected device is unavailable for any reason. That sounds extremely handy for folks rocking more than one Android phone or for those who like to share their low-cost buds with friends or family. 

Overall, this is a nice set of new features headed for an already objectively great device that you may not have expected to get stellar software support... if you're unfamiliar with Google's dedication to these types of things.

