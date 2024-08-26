Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Some Google Pixel 9 Pro XL units are having big wireless charging problems, no overheating issues

Formally unveiled and put up for pre-order almost two weeks ago and released in earnest on August 22, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is... not a perfect phone. While that's obviously true for any mobile device on the market today (yes, even your personal favorite), Google's hot new 6.8-inch giant seems to be infuriating quite a few early adopters with at least one decidedly unexpected and frankly unacceptable flaw.

As noticed by the folks over at 9to5Google, an unusually high number of complaints has amassed on both Reddit and the search giant's Support webpages in the last few days regarding one particular (and particularly annoying) Pixel 9 series issue.

What's up with the Pixel 9 Pro XL's wireless charging feature?


On paper, the biggest (non-foldable) member of Google's latest ultra-high-end handset family is capable of 37W wired charging and up to 23-watt speeds wirelessly. Those are decent but far from mind-blowing numbers in an industry where Realme is just about ready to hit a new 320W record (with a wire, of course), and yet the real problem is that a lot of Pixel 9 Pro XL users right now can't take advantage of the phone's wireless charging functionality. At all.


It's not clear (just yet) what's causing the problem, and while its gravity is (as always) larger for some folks than others, most impacted users claim that their Pixel 9 Pro XL units are able to charge wirelessly for a minute or two, after which they refuse to go any further, let alone complete the task.

Before you even think it, no, the issue is most definitely not generated by the use of any shady, no-name, or raggedy old third-party charger. That's because some victims of this troublesome bug are apparently trying to charge the fancy new Pixel 9 Pro XL with an equally fancy Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), which is obviously neither of those three things.

Many failed wireless charging tests were also purportedly performed without phone cases that could interfere with the feature, so that's another potential culprit you can eliminate from the list of usual suspects. Unfortunately, that means there's almost certainly something wrong with the handset itself, although for what it's worth, we have some good news to report as well.

Will a future software update fix things?


Until Google says so, we obviously can't be sure, but what makes us optimistic is that there appears to be no device overheating at play here. Not while charging trying to charge, and not while doing just about anything else. That strongly suggests the issue is in fact software rather than hardware-related, which means an update could (theoretically) iron out all the kinks... sooner or later.


For the time being, all that the company has (allegedly) told one Redditor is that the bug is "known" and currently being investigated "with engineering." It's probably wise to wait for an official statement on the matter before getting too excited (or too angry), and until then, you should absolutely try to contact the company and detail your personal experience if you're encountering any issues whatsoever.

You can very easily do that by using the "Send feedback about this device" option in your "About phone" menu, and as always, including as many details as possible is strongly advised. The wireless charging glitch may not be exclusive to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, mind you, with a couple of online reports suggesting it's also happening on the "vanilla" Pixel 9 model.

Hopefully, Google will be able to put everything in order before the non-XL Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold start shipping next week. If not, you can always try different wireless chargers in the hopes that one will work (which seems to randomly be the case here and there right now), or just hug a wall the old fashioned way until this problem goes away for good.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian Diaconescu





