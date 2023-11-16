The handsome and muscular Pixel 8 Pro is currently $200 off its price on Amazon for Black Friday
The Pixel 8 Pro is Google's latest and greatest flagship phone, and it's among the best smartphones you can buy right now. On top of that, this handsome fella is currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon, which makes it even more irresistible.
That's right. At the moment, the 128GB version of Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro is 20% off its price on Amazon and can be yours with a sweet discount of $200. In case you need more storage space for your photos, you can go for the 256GB model instead, which is also currently enjoying a nice $200 price cut for Black Friday.
Being Google's latest and greatest flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro packs excellent performance. It's powered by Google's latest AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and can deal with demanding tasks without any issues. However, we should also point out that the phone throttles after about 10 minutes of intense gaming, so it's not suitable for playing games.
On the other hand, like a real Pixel phone, the Pixel 8 Pro is extremely suitable for taking photos. The phone packs a 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP selfie shooter, both of which take stunning pictures and can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps. Google's software magic is also doing an excellent job here, making your photos even more incredible.
As you can see, the Pixel 8 Pro is a real bang for your buck, especially at the moment while it's enjoying that awesome Black Friday discount on Amazon. This is why our advice is to act fast and take advantage of this deal right now while the offer is still available, and you can snag a brand-new Pixel 8 at a heavily discounted price.
A high-end smartphone should also have good battery life, and the Pixel 8 Pro firmly checks that box as well. Here, you will find a big 5050 mAh power cell, capable of lasting you a day, day and a half on a single charge with regular usage.
