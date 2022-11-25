Save big on Google's coveted Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with this Amazon deal





Google has steadily established a name for itself as one of the best smartphone manufacturers and the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are one of its most impressive offerings yet. We say that because the company took a bold step last year by embracing a new unique design and designing its own chip and those elements have been polished to near perfection with the 2022 models.





Both handsets are powered by the new in-house Tensor G2 chip which not only ensures better optimization but also enables awesome features such as advanced machine learning capabilities, call management, transcription, and computational photography that give Google phones an edge over competing devices.





The Pixel 7 Pro is the marquee model and offers a 6.7 inches screen with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz and a hefty 5,000mAh battery. It has a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide unit that allows it to offer a Macro Focus mode for close-up images, and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Res Zoom. The camera array is one of the best on any Android phone.





Google Pixel 7 6.3 inches 90Hz screen | Google Tensor G2 chip | 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide sensor | 4,355mAh battery $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor G2 chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP 5x telephoto cameras | 5,000mAh battery $150 off (17%) $749 $899 Buy at Amazon





The Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3 inches screen with a higher than standard refresh rate of 90Hz and a 4,355mAh battery. It has the same main camera as the Pixel 7 Pro, a 12MP ultrawide module, and offers 8x Super Res Zoom, and takes stunning photos.





Both devices come with a faster Night Sight mode and also have the nifty Photo Unblur feature for clearing up blurry images. They also have a Cinematic Blur mode that adds more depth to videos.





Another great thing about Google's phones is that they are not as pricey as competing options from Apple and Samsung and right now, you can get them for even less. The Pixel 7 Pro should be your choice if you want a feature-packed phone with a clean interface, powerful chip, and top-of-the-line camera performance. It starts at $899 but Amazon has discounted it by 17 percent, so it can be yours for only $749 at the moment.





If you like Pixel 7 Pro's sleek design, proprietary chip, and clutter-free software, but can live without a telephoto camera and need a more manageable screen size, the Pixel 7 is the one for you. It offers incredible cameras at a great price and currently, you can save 100 bucks on it and have it for $499 only. This knocks the price down to mid-range territory.