Walmart deal shaves 32% off the Google Pixel 7 price tag, landing it at unbeatable prices
Did you miss the chance to take advantage of last year’s epic discounts on the Pixel 8 we told you about a few weeks ago? Well, if you aren’t all about the latest smartphone innovations by Google, know it’s not too late to get a great Pixel phone at deeply discounted prices. For example, Walmart is now offering the old but gold Pixel 7 at a $191 cheaper price, making it a true gem for bargain hunters.
With its 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen with dynamic refresh rates of 60-90Hz, the Pixel 7 provides captivating and vivid colors. With a high peak brightness, this puppy lets you easily see what’s happening on the display even while using the phone in the sunlight.
With an equally impressive camera setup and an even more mind-blowingly versatile camera app, this Google phone gives you the whole package at incredibly reasonable prices. Google packed a great camera setup consisting of a 50MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultrawide unit on the rear, while a 10.8MP selfie camera is adorning the front.
When you add the more than adequate battery life for the phone’s price range into the equation, you get arguably one of the best value-for-money handsets that you can get your hands on. If you agree, go ahead and get yours while you still can. At that price, it’s a steal!
Granted, this isn’t the latest or most impressive of all Google Pixel phones, but it packs a punch to this day, making it an incredible option for Pixel fans on a tight budget. However, we’d like to point out that Walmart offers only one color option at this unbeatable price – the Obsidian one.
It’s not just this phone’s display that’s amazing, either. With the proprietary Tensor G2 chipset, the OG Pixel 7 delivers impressive performance. This processor, expectedly, handles everyday tasks without a hitch. It can even run many demanding mobile games, but keep in mind that it may get hot under the hood during extensive gaming sessions.
