This might be your very last chance to get Google's excellent Pixel 6a at an unbeatable price

Pixel 6a





Also released in 2022 (July, to be exact), the latter device is of course inferior to both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a , which is why it's currently available at a significantly lower price. Specifically, $249, although you may need to hurry if that seems like an appealing deal to you.

Google Pixel 6a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, 4,410mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, Chalk Color Only $100 off (29%) $249 $349 Buy at Target





Target appears to be the only major US retailer able to hook you up with such an ultra-affordable Pixel 6a unit at the moment in a single "Chalk" paint job for an undoubtedly limited time. Technically, this hot new online-only promotion doesn't have an expiration date listed anywhere, but there's clearly a reason why the likes of Amazon and Best Buy no longer sell this handset (at any price).





Google itself seems to have run out of "chalk" and "sage" stock (possibly for good), which means that you almost certainly don't have a lot of time to take advantage of Target's deal before that retailer's inventory is also depleted (presumably forever).





It pretty much goes without saying that you don't need to meet any special conditions or jump through any hoops to reduce the Pixel 6a 's $349 list price by a cool hundred bucks in an unlocked variant with 128GB storage, and despite its somewhat advanced age, the 6.1-incher arguably delivers more than enough value for $249.





We're talking a compact but high-quality OLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a flawed but reasonably powerful first-gen Google Tensor processor, two surprisingly capable 12MP rear-facing cameras, a more than decent 4,410mAh battery with 18W charging capabilities, IP67 water and dust resistance, and perhaps most importantly, Android 13 software with two more OS updates guaranteed to happen in a timely manner. That's not something other $250 phones can rival right now.