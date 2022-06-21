Here are the (alleged) official Pixel 6a cases in dark gray and soft green

Google's 2022 budget Pixel 6a is now official but not officially here yet. The phone was unveiled last month but it doesn't begin shipping until July 28, though some people were able to get their hands on it through unofficial channels and post detailed unboxing videos of it. Google had earlier said that the Pixel 6a would get plastic cases like the Pixel 6 and Pro, and today, a leaker has posted images of two of them.





The Pixel 6a may look a lot like the Pixel 6 but since the two have different dimensions, their cases won't be interchangeable. The Pixel 6a sports the same general look as the Pixel 6 duo, but it has a smaller 6.1-inches AMOLED screen and its horizontal camera bar is not as tall and there is an oblong glass cover on top of its lenses.





The phone has also been made less sturdy and unlike its premium counterparts, it has the older Corning Gorilla Glass for screen protection and a 3D thermoformed composite back. That makes a case all the more important.





Max Jambor has posted images of two of the three cases Google will be selling when the phone comes out. The Mountain View giant will presumably be manufacturing cases to match each hue of the Pixel 6a , which will be available in chalk (grey-ish white), charcoal (dark grey/black), and sage (green-grey).









Jambor shows us what the green and dark grey cases look like and since they are based on the Pixel 6 case design, there are no surprises here. The Pixel 6 case features a dual-layer shock-absorbing design with raised edges to protect the device from scratches and drop. The construction is such that it helps highlight the phone's design. It's also eco-friendly, made with over 30 percent post-consumer recycled material.







