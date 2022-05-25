Pixel 6 owners complaining about first-party cases warping and turning yellow

The Pixel 6 Pro that yours truly is holding while typing this article is protected with a case. Yeah, this writer used to go without a case and it wasn't until yours truly bought the Pixel 2 XL in 2018 that a follow-up purchase for protection was made. And the two handsets I've purchased since, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the aforementioned Pixel 6 Pro, both sport protection.





To be honest, The cases I've purchased were from third-party manufacturers ranging in price from $15 to $55. This writer's experience has been that the lower-priced product offered the same protection as the more expensive case. Now, some of the Pixel 6 series owners who have been struggling with hardware and software bugs, have another issue they are complaining about-the first-party cases that Google peddles on the online Google Store.







These cases are produced for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Complaints about these cases are popping up on Reddit and Amazon. One Reddit subscriber wrote "I paid the extra money for the official Google case thinking that it would be good quality. 7 months later and it's warping around the buttons for no apparent reason. A quick Google search showed me that the same issued happened with the 4a5G cases."







Protect your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with a Spigen case

Another problem with the Pixel 6 series cases offered by Google is that they are turning yellow. This is a common complaint and one Reddit subscriber was able to get a full refund for his case when it started to exhibit the same problem. How did he do it? He contacted Google at https://support.google.com/store/gethelp and used the online chat feature. He sent Google photos of his case (which he called "photo evidence"), and his order ID number, and that was enough for Google to send back a full refund.





This is not a new development as similar complaints about the cases date back to January. And considering that there are quite a few recent complaints written about this problem, it would appear that Google was never able to improve the quality of its cases. Besides the cases turning yellow, some are no longer able to protect a phone from falls after warping and otherwise losing their ability to cushion a handset from landing on a hard surface.







In the grand scheme of things, this isn't the worst issue in the world because Pixel 6 series owners can always choose a new case to buy other than the ones that Google peddles. Personally, I used Spigen cases on my Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 6 Pro and both have done a great job of protecting my phones.

