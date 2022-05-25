 Pixel 6 owners complaining about first-party cases warping and turning yellow - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Pixel 6 owners complaining about first-party cases warping and turning yellow

Accessories Android Google
@wolfcallsputs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 6 owners complaining about first-party cases warping and turning yellow
The Pixel 6 Pro that yours truly is holding while typing this article is protected with a case. Yeah, this writer used to go without a case and it wasn't until yours truly bought the Pixel 2 XL in 2018 that a follow-up purchase for protection was made. And the two handsets I've purchased since, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the aforementioned Pixel 6 Pro, both sport protection.

To be honest, The cases I've purchased were from third-party manufacturers ranging in price from $15 to $55. This writer's experience has been that the lower-priced product offered the same protection as the more expensive case. Now, some of the Pixel 6 series owners who have been struggling with hardware and software bugs, have another issue they are complaining about-the first-party cases that Google peddles on the online Google Store.

These cases are produced for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Complaints about these cases are popping up on Reddit and Amazon. One Reddit subscriber wrote "I paid the extra money for the official Google case thinking that it would be good quality. 7 months later and it's warping around the buttons for no apparent reason. A quick Google search showed me that the same issued happened with the 4a5G cases."

Another problem with the Pixel 6 series cases offered by Google is that they are turning yellow. This is a common complaint and one Reddit subscriber was able to get a full refund for his case when it started to exhibit the same problem. How did he do it? He contacted Google at https://support.google.com/store/gethelp and used the online chat feature. He sent Google photos of his case (which he called "photo evidence"), and his order ID number, and that was enough for Google to send back a full refund.

Protect your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with a Spigen case


This is not a new development as similar complaints about the cases date back to January. And considering that there are quite a few recent complaints written about this problem, it would appear that Google was never able to improve the quality of its cases. Besides the cases turning yellow, some are no longer able to protect a phone from falls after warping and otherwise losing their ability to cushion a handset from landing on a hard surface.

In the grand scheme of things, this isn't the worst issue in the world because Pixel 6 series owners can always choose a new case to buy other than the ones that Google peddles. Personally, I used Spigen cases on my Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 6 Pro and both have done a great job of protecting my phones.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly still have a crease, but it's not all bad news
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly still have a crease, but it's not all bad news
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at up to a $450 discount (!!!) right now
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at up to a $450 discount (!!!) right now
This is our best look yet at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro in every color (gorgeous purple included)
This is our best look yet at Apple's iPhone 14 Pro in every color (gorgeous purple included)
Google reportedly cancels Pixel Fold for second time due to it not being good enough
Google reportedly cancels Pixel Fold for second time due to it not being good enough
TikTok will soon launch Live Subscription, a new way for you to support creators
TikTok will soon launch Live Subscription, a new way for you to support creators
Transparent Nothing Phone (1) design is confirmed ahead of possible July release
Transparent Nothing Phone (1) design is confirmed ahead of possible July release

Popular stories

iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless