The most exciting Pixel 6 features may never make it to older Pixel phones

The most exciting Pixel 6 features may never make it to older Pixel phones0
The best Pixel 6 features may not come to older Pixel devices and the custom-built Tensor chip is the reason behind that.
It has been the norm for Google to bring some of the features introduced with a new phone to older devices through software updates. It looks like only a few of Pixel 6 features, if any, will make it to previous phones.
As with all Pixel features, we aim to bring as many features as possible to older Pixels where technically possible — though it might take some time to develop and offer a different experience. Some technologies will require additional technical investments, such as Live Translate, as our on-device language models are engineered to run on Pixel 6’s proprietary Tensor chip on TPU (which older Pixel models don’t have). We currently do not have a firm date for rollout to older Pixels at this point in time, but stay tuned for future announcements.
The silver lining is that the Pixel 6 duo is quite affordable for a flagship series, starting at only $599. The bad news is that the best potential 2021 phones are not widely available.