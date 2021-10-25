The most exciting Pixel 6 features may never make it to older Pixel phones

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The best Pixel 6 features may not come to older Pixel devices and the custom-built Tensor chip is the reason behind that.





It has been the norm for Google to bring some of the features introduced with a new phone to older devices through software updates. It looks like only a few of Pixel 6 features, if any, will make it to previous phones.





Android Authority Speaking to, Google said that it plans to bring as many Pixel 6 goodies as technologically possible to older Pixel phones. The company spokesperson made it clear that some technologies are dependent on the Tensor chip, which only powers the latest crop of phones.









Looking at the tone of the statement, it doesn't look like features like Live Translate and Motion Mode will be rolled out to older Pixel smartphones. The phones have also received new camera hardware, so it's possible that some of the camera features are also exclusive to them.







