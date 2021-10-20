Your Pixel 6 choice not available? The Google Store will open a waitlist for you to join

Your Pixel 6 choice not available? The Google Store will open a waitlist for you to join0
The Google Store had issues yesterday when the company started taking pre-orders for the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. But everything is copacetic now and Pixel fans have been reserving their new handsets. But suppose the particular model you want in the particular color you want it in, configured with a specific amount of storage, is sold out?
If you're ordering through the Google Store and the model you want is sold out, you'll see the words "Out of stock – continue to waitlist" appear under the "Select" button. Yesterday, the Google Store simply grayed out the "Select" button if the model you wanted to pre-order was sold out. Before heading to the waitlist, Google runs through some of your trade-in options.
Pre-order your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro now before your device needs to be back-ordered!
- Canada: Oh, Canada! All Pixel 6 Pro models are out of stock!
- Ireland: See Canada.
- France: See Ireland.
- Germany: Pixel 6 Pro in Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny sold out!
- Taiwan: Pixel 6 Pro in Cloudy White sold out!
- Japan and U.K.: N/A