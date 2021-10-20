Notification Center

Android Google

Your Pixel 6 choice not available? The Google Store will open a waitlist for you to join

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Your Pixel 6 choice not available? The Google Store will open a waitlist for you to join
The Google Store had issues yesterday when the company started taking pre-orders for the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. But everything is copacetic now and Pixel fans have been reserving their new handsets. But suppose the particular model you want in the particular color you want it in, configured with a specific amount of storage, is sold out?

If you're ordering through the Google Store and the model you want is sold out, you'll see the words "Out of stock – continue to waitlist" appear under the "Select" button. Yesterday, the Google Store simply grayed out the "Select" button if the model you wanted to pre-order was sold out. Before heading to the waitlist, Google runs through some of your trade-in options.

Pre-order your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro now before your device needs to be back-ordered!

The Google Store has used a waitlist before but usually to keep track of those who want a specific color for a new device that won't be available for some time. According to 9to5Google, the status of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro availability in other countries outside the U.S. where the handsets are available is as follows:

  • Canada: Oh, Canada! All Pixel 6 Pro models are out of stock!
  • Ireland: See Canada.
  • France: See Ireland.
  • Germany: Pixel 6 Pro in Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny sold out!
  • Taiwan: Pixel 6 Pro in Cloudy White sold out!
  • Japan and U.K.: N/A
According to Nikkei, Google has ordered seven million units of the Pixel 6 series, double the production number of last year's Pixel 5. That doesn't include the five million Pixel 5a units that were manufactured.

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
  Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, not expandable
  Battery 4614 mAh
  OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  Storage 128GB, not expandable
  Battery 5003 mAh
  OS Android 12

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless