You can pick up T-Mobile's Pixel 6 for an astronomical discount of 67%





The Pixel 6 has a 6.4 inches screen, which many might consider a perfect size. The OLED screen is sharp and vivid and has a 90Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. It has a unique design with a horizontal camera bar and a swoon-worthy two-tone color scheme.





The phone has Google's first in-house chip, the Tensor, under the hood, which allows the Pixel 6 to perform computations and AI tasks more securely and enables features like robocall screening, and gives the phone new photo processing capabilities.





The Pixel 6 comes with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera and it takes detailed and well-lit pictures no matter the lighting conditions. The phone doesn't have a telephoto lens but it has a feature called Super Res Zoom that delivers 7x digital zoom. The device has an 8MP front camera.





Google Pixel 6 6.4 inches AMOLED 90Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | 50 MP + 12 MP Ultrawide camera | 4,614mAh battery $400 off (67%) $199 $599 Buy at BestBuy





There is a 4,614mAh battery under the hood that lasts through the day. The phone has an IP68 water resistance rating and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for better scratch resistance. There is a fingerprint sensor beneath the display for biometrics.





Granted, the phone had many bugs, but updates have taken care of most of them. The phone will be supported with software updates for five years, which makes it a future-proof purchase.





Best Buy has chopped 67 percent off its stand-out price of $599, but this applies to the T-Mobile variant. To get it for $199 and achieve a discount of $400, you will have to activate it on an existing line.





It's not clear how long the promotion will be going so if you had your heart set on this phone, get it as fast as you can.