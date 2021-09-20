Google Pixel 6 Pro light and dark-themed wallpapers leak online

Google Pixel 6 Pro light and dark-themed wallpapers leak online0
Pixel 6 Pro light and dark wallpapers leaked
The leaked wallpapers were published by the folks at XDA and they are both dark and light-themed images. The wallpapers' main focal points are flowers and plants shot by the photographer Andrew Zuckerman. Apparently, this leak comes from a source who reportedly has the Pixel 6 Pro in their possession.
Here are the flowers and plants that appear on these images: Cattleya Orchid, Echeveria ‘Blue Prince’, Hellebores, Moth Orchid, Persian Lily, Pincushion Protea. Each Pixel 6 Pro color variant is expected to come with one of the last three wallpapers as default:
What we know so far about the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro
Both phones are expected to be officially launched sometime in October, possibly near the end of the month, and judging by leaks and renders, Google is really trying for the flagship market with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro series.
Here's what we know about both phones so far, from leaks and rumors.
The Pixel 6 Pro is going to be the badass flagship of the two and it should come with a large 6.7-inch OLED display with a beautiful 1440p resolution, of course, backed by a 120Hz display refresh rate for smooth animations. Additionally, it should come with 12GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. In terms of cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro should come with two of the Pixel 6 camera plus an additional 48MP telephoto camera capable of 4x optical zoom.
On top of that, the Pixel 6 Pro will reportedly come with a generous 5,000mAh battery, which is the largest battery cell to ever power a Pixel phone and should ensure users get at least a full day of battery juice.
The smaller Pixel 6 is expected to rock a 6-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and to sport 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of cameras, it should come with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. Keeping the lights on will reportedly be a 4,614mAh battery cell.
Additionally, both phones will come with in-display fingerprint sensors, water resistance, and the long-awaited Android 12 operating system out of the box.
Android 12 is yet to be officially launched and the latest beta of the OS displays the new Material You redesign with pleasant colors to look at, icon colors syncing with the choice of your wallpaper and rounded corners that generally make the Android experience a more pleasant and youthful one. On top of that, the OS update will bring more security features such as a Privacy dashboard and more precise privacy controls that would give you information such as which app has used which data (for example your location) so you can easily track how your data is used.
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's prices are still unknown, although it seems these two phones will mark Google coming back to the flagship stage, so don't expect them to come at a mid-range price. The latest leaks tell us they should be launched on October 19.