Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro drops to a new all-time low with this Amazon deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 6 Pro 128GB usually retails at $899, and it is quite a capable smartphone. Featuring a beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and powered by the mighty Google Tensor chipset, the Pixel 6 Pro is definitely the phone to get if you're a Pixel fan looking for an upgrade.
On top of it all, the phone comes with a 50MP main camera of its triple-camera system, the instantly-recognizable new look, and Google's extraordinary camera-processing abilities.
The discount above is not enormous, but still, it is among the first discounts and an all-time low so far for the unlocked model. If you're interested in getting this phone, you might want to check out our Pixel 6 Pro review to know more about it. However, keep in mind that the deal above won't last forever, so it's better to decide quickly if you want to benefit from the offer.
