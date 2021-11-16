Games optimized for Pixel 6 now appear in a separate category in the Play Store

The Google Play Store now has a category of games "optimized for Pixel 6"

Some of the games listed in the category are quite popular, for example, Asphalt 9, Minecraft, League of Legends: Wild Right, and even Raid: Shadow Legends. For now, the majority of games however are either casual games or games in the sports categories. Examples of these include Scrabble, Temple Run 2, and Ludo. For the moment, these are obviously not very demanding games, and they won't be pushing the Pixel 6's gaming abilities to the max.











The games that have appeared in the "Optimized for Pixel 6" list in the Play Store allow you to choose to prioritize performance or battery life, while all games run on the "Standard" setting by default. You can select one of the three modes that appear for optimization:

Performance: Maximizes frame rate

Standard: Uses the game’s defaults

Battery Saver: Extends battery life

