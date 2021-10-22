Here is how to get a Pixel 6 with mmWave 5G

Which Pixel 6 has mmWave 5G





Both Pixel 6 phones are different in plenty of areas, not just 5G connectivity. For example, the Pro model has a bigger and better display, a bigger battery, and more RAM. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 has a very affordable price tag of $599. But guess what this price doesn’t include - mmWave antenna. The unlocked Pixel 6 phone only supports Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, which is more than adequate for most of course.There are however carrier versions of the Pixel 6 packing the blazing fast 5G technology. These are Verizon and AT&T’s versions of the new smartphone. Both of these have mmWave 5G antennas. The reason is that Verizon and AT&T are very serious about bringing the high frequency 5G connection to the masses and have already developed the network in some areas of the US. Of course, you can always count on the slower but more reliable Sub-6GHz network as well.But there is a catch to all of this. The starting price for the Pixel 6 is higher at these carriers. At Verizon, the Pixel is $100 more expensive. This makes for a total cost of $699. At AT&T it is even more expensive at $739 for its base version. You can always bring the price down by signing a new contract and trade-in your old phone.If mmWave 5G is a must-have for you you have no choice but to get the Pixel 6 from one of these two carriers.