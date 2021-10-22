Here is how to get a Pixel 6 with mmWave 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally here and shipments will start at the end of October. But while the Pixel 6 Pro has a 5G mmWave antenna this isn’t exactly the case for the non-Pro phone. It turns out that only some versions of the Pixel 6 support the blazing fast internet connection, as reported by ChromeUnboxed.
Which Pixel 6 has mmWave 5G
Both Pixel 6 phones are different in plenty of areas, not just 5G connectivity. For example, the Pro model has a bigger and better display, a bigger battery, and more RAM. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 has a very affordable price tag of $599. But guess what this price doesn’t include - mmWave antenna. The unlocked Pixel 6 phone only supports Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, which is more than adequate for most of course.
There are however carrier versions of the Pixel 6 packing the blazing fast 5G technology. These are Verizon and AT&T’s versions of the new smartphone. Both of these have mmWave 5G antennas. The reason is that Verizon and AT&T are very serious about bringing the high frequency 5G connection to the masses and have already developed the network in some areas of the US. Of course, you can always count on the slower but more reliable Sub-6GHz network as well.
But there is a catch to all of this. The starting price for the Pixel 6 is higher at these carriers. At Verizon, the Pixel is $100 more expensive. This makes for a total cost of $699. At AT&T it is even more expensive at $739 for its base version. You can always bring the price down by signing a new contract and trade-in your old phone.
5G networks are on the raise and you should consider if mmWave is something you need
Let’s explain what mmWave is. All Pixel 6 models are equipped with 5G connectivity, but not all support the faster connection. They all have Sub-6GHz 5G data support. Sub-6GHz 5G is a low frequency specter that achieves slower speeds in comparison to mmWave. It isn’t that faster than 4G LTE networks, but the signal can reach longer distances. It isn’t the best in densely populated areas though because of its Sub-6GHz low frequencies which are weaker in strength.
Millimeter-Wave (mmWave) has the opposite features of Sub-6GHz 5G. It broadcasts at high frequencies between 30GHz and 300GHz giving you much faster download and upload speeds. But in order to work mmWave needs more antennas, as the connection can be blocked much easily by any object. These antennas have to be everywhere and in close proximity to you so they can establish the blazing fast connection with the device. It is better for cities but the needed infrastructure is still in development in most areas. Even in the cities that have mmWave infrastructure reception is mixed and the new network isn’t very reliable yet.