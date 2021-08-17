The Google Pixel 5a 5G price, carrier bonuses, and promo video leak













Google Pixel 5a price and order bonus





Subscribe & save $233 over 2 years. Get a Pixel 5a (5G), device protection, and a phone upgrade after 2 years, all for just $15/mo. " The Google Fi listing prematurely spills the bean on the incentives that the carrier will provide on your Pixel 5a purchase. The bonuses read: "









On Google Fi's 2-year installment schedule, the $15 monthly amount to $360 outlay on your part. Google's device protection insurance is $6 a month, adding $144 to the cited $233 savings, and the remaining $89 of it is the savings on the phone price itself.





Adding those to your $360 monthly payments total over two years returns $449, or exactly the rumored Pixel 5a price . There you have it, there will barely be a phone in the US that can rank as high as Google's upcoming budget king in terms of photography prowess at this price tag.









6.4" FHD+ display

Snapdragon 765G

6GB RAM

4680 mAh battery





While you wait for Google to wake up and announce the Pixel 5a from Mountain View, watch its first promo ad, straight outta Japanese carrier SoftBank, that sort of confirms the rumored rubbery finish of the body as well.



