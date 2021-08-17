The Google Pixel 5a 5G price, carrier bonuses, and promo video leak

The Google Pixel 5a 5G price, carrier bonuses, and promo video leak0
Judging from last year's Pixel 4a unveiling, Google may simply issue a press release and a blog post pre-lunch Pacific time, and call it a day, immediately announcing the Pixel 5a specs, pricing, and availability for all to see.
Actually, the Pixel 5a price already leaked out, and is now getting inadvertently confirmed by a leaked Google Fi virtual carrier listing of the phone itself spotted by Reddit user srwaxalot.
Adding those to your $360 monthly payments total over two years returns $449, or exactly the rumored Pixel 5a price. There you have it, there will barely be a phone in the US that can rank as high as Google's upcoming budget king in terms of photography prowess at this price tag.
Google Pixel 5a price and order bonus
The Google Fi listing prematurely spills the bean on the incentives that the carrier will provide on your Pixel 5a purchase. The bonuses read: "Subscribe & save $233 over 2 years. Get a Pixel 5a (5G), device protection, and a phone upgrade after 2 years, all for just $15/mo."
On Google Fi's 2-year installment schedule, the $15 monthly amount to $360 outlay on your part. Google's device protection insurance is $6 a month, adding $144 to the cited $233 savings, and the remaining $89 of it is the savings on the phone price itself.
That's not to mention the decent Pixel 5a specs, huge battery, and the software goodies that come with a Pixel phone:
- 6.4" FHD+ display
- Snapdragon 765G
- 6GB RAM
- 4680 mAh battery
While you wait for Google to wake up and announce the Pixel 5a from Mountain View, watch its first promo ad, straight outta Japanese carrier SoftBank, that sort of confirms the rumored rubbery finish of the body as well.
Pixel 5a promo video from a Japanese carrier pic.twitter.com/pYz5Twx5C1— Saran (@SaranByte) August 17, 2021