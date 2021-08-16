Google Pixel 5a announcement event date tipped









Google Pixel 5a announcement and release dates





Pixel 5a announcement date: August 17

Pixel 5a release date: August 26





The same sources that leaked the gratuitously bigger Pixel 5a battery now claim they have been privy to the actual announcement date all along, and peg August 17 for the grand unveiling, adding to the previous release date rumors of August 26. Both sound entirely plausible as the Pixel 4a was released in August last year as well.





Yes, that is as soon as tomorrow, so tune in often to learn all there is to know about what could allegedly become America's next budget king. At the rumored $450 Pixel 5a price, and with the new giant battery capacity, there will be little to match its camera prowess in the category, too.





As usual of late, Google could simply issue a press release some time before the lunch break tomorrow, and call it an announcement date, as there is most likely not going to be a grand unveiling Pixel 5a event, given the specs and the pandemic restrictions. Stay tuned.









