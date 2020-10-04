Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Android Google

Google Pixel 5 features an under display speaker

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 04, 2020, 12:12 PM
At a glance, Google's recently announced smartphones look quite similar. The Pixel 5 sports a 6-inch OLED panel and has an aluminum body. The Pixel 4a (5G), on the other hand, features a slightly bigger 6.2-inches screen and a polycarbonate back. A Reddit user has now spotted a key difference between the two (via 9to5Google).

Pixel 5's under display camera is one of the things that made uniform bezels possible


Google has shared the hardware diagrams of the two devices and according to them, Pixel 4a (5G)'s speaker sits on the top bezel, which is hardly breaking news.

In contrast, Pixel 5's top speaker is embedded within the display, below the proximity and ambient light sensor.


This has made a world of a difference when you compare the Pixel 5 to the Pixel 4, which has chunky bezels not just because of the top grill but also because of the Motion Sense radar chip and the Face Unlock system which are missing on its successor. The front camera also sits in a hole-punch cutout now.

Moving on, the report also notes that even though the under-display sensors seem to be centered in the diagram, that's likely not the case as a Pixel 5 screen protector on the Google Store hints that they are slightly left of center. At the time of writing, the said protector seems to be out of stock.

Pixel 5 is far from the only phone to feature an under-display speaker and the tech has also been seen on other smartphones including the Huawei P40 Pro and LG G8.

