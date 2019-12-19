This mysterious Xperia benchmark gives the first glimpse of the Snapdragon 765's performance
As Android Next spotted, a device with the codename “K8220” has appeared on Geekbench, boasting a single-core score of 465 and a multi-score of 1757. The device is not explicitly branded as an Xperia phone, but the naming scheme fits with previous Sony handsets.
Likewise, the processor is also not named, but it is identical to the processor on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which has already been confirmed to carry the Snapdragon 765. This is one of the first times we’ve seen the capabilities of the upper-midrange chipset, which also features built-in 5G connectivity.
The benchmark scores are far from the highest we've seen, but they're more than respectable. Along with its 8GB of RAM, the only other spec we can glean, this mysterious Xperia phone should be fairly zippy. Though device-specific optimization is an important factor in benchmark performance, this snapshot still gives us a decent look at what the Snapdragon 765 will offer. It’s not as powerful as flagship-tier chipsets, but it appears to boast solid performance around what last year’s Snapdragon 845 offered, which is impressive in its own right.
1 Comment
1. User123456789
Posts: 1238; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 16 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):