Sony Processors

This mysterious Xperia benchmark gives the first glimpse of the Snapdragon 765's performance

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Dec 19, 2019, 10:09 AM
This mysterious Xperia benchmark gives the first glimpse of the Snapdragon 765's performance
As manufacturers prepare to release their 2020 lineups, more and more devices using the newest Qualcomm processors seem to be taking shape. A new benchmark for an unannounced Sony Xperia device has surfaced, giving us a first look at Qualcomm’s newest midrange chipset, the Snapdragon 765.

As Android Next spotted, a device with the codename “K8220” has appeared on Geekbench, boasting a single-core score of 465 and a multi-score of 1757. The device is not explicitly branded as an Xperia phone, but the naming scheme fits with previous Sony handsets.



Likewise, the processor is also not named, but it is identical to the processor on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which has already been confirmed to carry the Snapdragon 765. This is one of the first times we’ve seen the capabilities of the upper-midrange chipset, which also features built-in 5G connectivity.

The benchmark scores are far from the highest we've seen, but they're more than respectable. Along with its 8GB of RAM, the only other spec we can glean, this mysterious Xperia phone should be fairly zippy. Though device-specific optimization is an important factor in benchmark performance, this snapshot still gives us a decent look at what the Snapdragon 765 will offer. It’s not as powerful as flagship-tier chipsets, but it appears to boast solid performance around what last year’s Snapdragon 845 offered, which is impressive in its own right.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1238; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Lower score is because geekbench 5. Oppo device has benchmark of geekbench 4.2 ...

posted on 16 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint
fake-airpods-vs-real-comparison-test
We tried a pair of fake AirPods so you don't have to
Samsung-clamshell-foldable-phone-photos
First real-life images of Samsung's new foldable phone leak out
huawei-p40-pro-design-renders-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show quad-edge display, Galaxy S11-like camera
Apple-removing-Lightning-port-potential-Android-phones-consequences
Why is Apple removing the Lightning port and what could it mean for Android phones?
fitbit-google-acquisition-same-fate-motorola-editorial
Will Fitbit suffer the same fate as Motorola under Google's management?
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-press-renders-leak
Check out these leaked Galaxy Note 10 Lite press renders
smartphone-fails-2019
The smartphone fails and flops of 2019

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
Google-Pixel-4a-XL-rumor-review-Release-date-price-specs-camera-rumors
Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
Sprints-former-CEO-says-carrier-can-survive-without-merger
Former Sprint CEO Claure testifies that without T-Mobile, Sprint will have to raise prices
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
Leaked-Galaxy-S11-and-S11-protectors-raise-questions-about-phone-calls
Leaked Galaxy S11 and S11+ protectors raise questions about phone calls

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless