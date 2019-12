This mysterious Xperia benchmark gives the first glimpse of the Snapdragon 765's performance

As manufacturers prepare to release their 2020 lineups, more and more devices using the newest Qualcomm processors seem to be taking shape. A new benchmark for an unannounced Sony Xperia device has surfaced, giving us a first look at Qualcomm’s newest midrange chipset, the Snapdragon 765.As Android Next spotted, a device with the codename “K8220” has appeared on Geekbench, boasting a single-core score of 465 and a multi-score of 1757. The device is not explicitly branded as an Xperia phone, but the naming scheme fits with previous Sony handsets.Likewise, the processor is also not named, but it is identical to the processor on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which has already been confirmed to carry the Snapdragon 765. This is one of the first times we’ve seen the capabilities of the upper-midrange chipset, which also features built-in 5G connectivity.The benchmark scores are far from the highest we've seen, but they're more than respectable. Along with its 8GB of RAM, the only other spec we can glean, this mysterious Xperia phone should be fairly zippy. Though device-specific optimization is an important factor in benchmark performance, this snapshot still gives us a decent look at what the Snapdragon 765 will offer. It’s not as powerful as flagship-tier chipsets, but it appears to boast solid performance around what last year’s Snapdragon 845 offered, which is impressive in its own right.