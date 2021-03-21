Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Deals Google

Cool new deals bring Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL down to incredibly low prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 21, 2021, 10:47 AM
Cool new deals bring Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL down to incredibly low prices
Priced at $799 and $899 respectively back in the day, Google's late 2019-released Pixel 4 and 4 XL predictably had trouble finding an audience. Even though it didn't take long for the search giant and various major US retailers to start offering substantial discounts, many of which had no strings attached, the underwhelming specs and gimmicky features of the two stock Android-running handsets continued to put off plenty of prospective buyers.

Ironically enough, the Pixel 4 duo might be more appealing for bargain hunters in love with the "pure Google" software experience after the commercial releases of the mid-range Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and yes, Pixel 5

Powered by an aging Snapdragon 855 processor that's still undoubtedly faster than the 765 silicon under the hood of the 5G-enabled Pixel 5 and 4a, the 4G LTE-only Pixel 4 and 4 XL can be purchased for as little as $249.99 and $279.99 respectively right now in unlocked versions and "open box" condition.

Sold by ElectroWireless, a veteran eBay vendor with an almost spotless track record, these ultra-affordable devices should look as good as new, with no signs of wear whatsoever, while also purportedly working flawlessly. If you hurry and manage to get your hands on one such unit before stocks inevitably run out, you will also score a 90-day warranty, as well as free two-day shipping, at least as far as the smaller 5.7-inch model is concerned.

Of course, the jumbo-sized 6.3-inch variant is the objectively better choice, and not just for fans of large screens. The display resolution is better as well, at 3040 x 1440 pixels, and perhaps most importantly, the Pixel 4 XL packs a decent 3,700mAh battery.

In contrast, the Pixel 4, which is not that much smaller, comes with a decidedly humble 2,800mAh cell on deck. Other than that, the two phones are essentially identical, sharing an outstanding primary 12MP rear-facing camera, a reasonably capable 16MP telephoto lens, a mediocre combination of 6 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of internal storage space, and last but not least, stellar software support, with both Android 12 and 13 guaranteed to be delivered ahead of all non-Google devices out there.

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.7
$250 Special eBay $349 Amazon $549 Walmart
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.8
$280 Special eBay $580 Amazon $350 Overstock
  • Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11

