Cool new deals bring Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL down to incredibly low prices

Powered by an aging Snapdragon 855 processor that's still undoubtedly faster than the 765 silicon under the hood of the 5G-enabled Pixel 5 and 4a, the 4G LTE-only Pixel 4 and 4 XL can be purchased for as little as $249.99 and $279.99 respectively right now in unlocked versions and "open box" condition.





Sold by ElectroWireless, a veteran eBay vendor with an almost spotless track record, these ultra-affordable devices should look as good as new, with no signs of wear whatsoever, while also purportedly working flawlessly. If you hurry and manage to get your hands on one such unit before stocks inevitably run out, you will also score a 90-day warranty, as well as free two-day shipping, at least as far as the smaller 5.7-inch model is concerned.





Of course, the jumbo-sized 6.3-inch variant is the objectively better choice, and not just for fans of large screens. The display resolution is better as well, at 3040 x 1440 pixels, and perhaps most importantly, the Pixel 4 XL packs a decent 3,700mAh battery.





In contrast, the Pixel 4, which is not that much smaller, comes with a decidedly humble 2,800mAh cell on deck. Other than that, the two phones are essentially identical, sharing an outstanding primary 12MP rear-facing camera, a reasonably capable 16MP telephoto lens, a mediocre combination of 6 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of internal storage space, and last but not least, stellar software support, with both Android 12 and 13 guaranteed to be delivered ahead of all non- Google devices out there.



