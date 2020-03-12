Android Deals Google

Vodafone UK: Buy the Pixel 3a XL for the price of the Pixel 3a

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 12, 2020, 4:58 AM
Vodafone UK: Buy the Pixel 3a XL for the price of the Pixel 3a
People on the lookout for a smartphone with a truly great camera often have to look towards the premium flagship segment. The Google Pixel 3a XL is one of the few exceptions to this rule and now it can be acquired for less at Vodafone UK.

The mid-range device now costs just £22 per month with only £9 up front. That’s the same price as the smaller Google Pixel 3a, which is especially impressive considering the XL-branded model technically costs £70 more. 

As part of the 24-month plan, customers gain access to 2GB of data that can be used across 48 roam-free destinations outside of the UK.

Vodafone also bundles in unlimited calls and unlimited texts in addition to a 3-month free trial of SecureNet, a service that protects your devices from harmful viruses and websites. It costs £1 a month per device once the free trial has ended unless you cancel. 

Of course, if 2GB of data isn’t going to cut it for you, the Google Pixel 3a XL can be paired with any of Vodafone’s other 24-month plans that offer anywhere from 6GB to unlimited data, the only difference being the pricing. 

The smartphone itself brings a 6-inch display to the table alongside Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

It features an 8-megapixel selfie sensor borrowed from the flagship Pixel 3 and a 12-megapixel rear camera that’s also inherited from the premium model. The latter supports Night Sight for low-light photography and is often regarded as one of the best smartphone cameras on the market.

$418.98 Pixel 3a XL on Amazon
$400.00 Google Pixel 3a XL on eBay

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$563
Sony's Xperia 1 handset and best wireless headphones can be bundled at a huge discount
Sony's Xperia 1 handset and best wireless headphones can be bundled at a huge discount
Deal: Get 90 days free of Amazon Music HD
Expires in - 1w 5dDeal: Get 90 days free of Amazon Music HD
-15%
Boost Mobile has Samsung's Galaxy S20, S10e, and many other Android phones on sale
Expires in - 1w 19hBoost Mobile has Samsung's Galaxy S20, S10e, and many other Android phones on sale
Google's Pixel 3a/XL are now discounted at BT and ship with a free case
Expires in - 2w 6dGoogle's Pixel 3a/XL are now discounted at BT and ship with a free case
-$50
All four main variants of Apple's iPad mini 5 are on sale at a decent discount on Amazon
All four main variants of Apple's iPad mini 5 are on sale at a decent discount on Amazon
-50%
This powerful travel charger is half off on Amazon
This powerful travel charger is half off on Amazon

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless