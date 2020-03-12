Vodafone UK: Buy the Pixel 3a XL for the price of the Pixel 3a



As part of the 24-month plan, customers gain access to 2GB of data that can be used across 48 roam-free destinations outside of the UK.



Vodafone also bundles in unlimited calls and unlimited texts in addition to a 3-month free trial of SecureNet, a service that protects your devices from harmful viruses and websites. It costs £1 a month per device once the free trial has ended unless you cancel.



Of course, if 2GB of data isn't going to cut it for you, the Google Pixel 3a XL can be paired with any of Vodafone's other 24-month plans that offer anywhere from 6GB to unlimited data, the only difference being the pricing.

The smartphone itself brings a 6-inch display to the table alongside Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.



It features an 8-megapixel selfie sensor borrowed from the flagship Pixel 3 and a 12-megapixel rear camera that's also inherited from the premium model. The latter supports Night Sight for low-light photography and is often regarded as one of the best smartphone cameras on the market.




