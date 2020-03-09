Vodafone has slashed the price of its fastest unlimited 5G data plan



Unlimited calls and texts are also included, as per usual, alongside the ability to use these perks outside of the UK through roaming. Roaming data is, however, capped at 25GB per month.

As for what Vodafone’s Unlimited Max deal actually has to offer, users will instantly gain access to unlimited 5G data at the fastest available speeds. This means you’ll be able to stream in Ultra HD and instantly download songs without any issues.