Great iPhone 11 deal offers 20GB of data for £31 per month at EE



Buyers gain access to 64GB of storage as standard, although the 128GB model is also available with this deal by paying £209 up front before the aforementioned discount.

In regards to the iPhone 11 itself, it brings a large 6.1-inch display to the table alongside Face ID. The back of the smartphone is home to an impressive dual-camera system which includes a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, both of which have been borrowed from the premium iPhone 11 Pro.