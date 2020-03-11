Google's Pixel 3a/XL are now discounted at BT and ship with a free case
Google sells the standard Pixel 3a for £329 through its website, but BT has chosen to ignore the recommended retail price by offering it for £299. Plus, if you make the purchase before March 31st, you’re eligible for a free case worth up to £30 thanks to CaseStation.
The smartphone brings a compact 5.6-inch display to the table alongside Qualcomm’s decent Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.
The highlight of the entire package is, however, the 12-megapixel rear camera that supports Night Sight for low-light photography. It was borrowed from the flagship Google Pixel 3 and is largely considered to be one of the best smartphone cameras on the market.
Google’s Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, is essentially identical to the smaller model in every way except for the display – it measures in at 6-inches. Customers are typically charged £399 for this model, but BT is feeling especially generous at the moment.
The smartphone is priced at £369 right now, although it will drop down to only £344 if you make a purchase before March 14th and use the code ‘SAVE25MARCH’ at checkout. Buyers are also entitled to a free case worth up to £30.
