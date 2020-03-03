5G

Tesco Mobile launches 5G in 24 locations; starts at £15 per month

by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 03, 2020, 12:50 PM
Tesco Mobile has today switched on its highly anticipated 5G service at several locations across the UK, making it the latest company to do so following major launches from the likes of O2, Vodafone, EE, and Three.

Both new and existing customers can sign up for one of Tesco Mobile’s 5G tariffs starting today. The cheapest option costs £15 per month and includes 5GB of compatible data, although a pricier £20 plan is available with 20GB of data.

If you’re feeling particularly generous with money at the moment, you could also select the £25 package with 50GB of 5G data or the £30 plan which offers 100GB of data.

All of Tesco Mobile’s 5G tariffs include 5,000 minutes and 5,000 texts. Of course, make sure you own a 5G smartphone before signing up for any of these 12-month contracts, otherwise the SIM card won’t work.

Tesco Mobile currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and Galaxy A90 5G to customers. But pretty soon the new Galaxy S20 5G will be joining the list alongside the pricier Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Owners of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, LG V50 ThinQ 5G, Huawei Mate 20 X (5G), or any other 5G smartphone for that matter, are free to bring their device to the mobile network.

Tesco Mobile’s 5G service, like its 4G offering, runs on the O2 network. At launch it’s available in Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Leicester, Lisburn, Liverpool, London, Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Sheffield, Slough and Stoke-on-Trent.

