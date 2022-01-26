Google pats itself on the back for three years of software support for Pixel 3

Google pats itself on the back for three years of software support for Pixel 32
The upgrade to Android 12 was the last operating system update for 2018's Google Pixel 3 series and the duo last got a security patch in October 2021. Earlier this month, the range received a fix for an emergency calling bug, and its final update is expected to arrive this quarter. This has not gone down well with VICE (and most Pixel 3 owners probably), and the outlet has penned a scathing piece regarding the problem.
When asked why support has been withdrawn for the Pixel 3, a Google spokesperson had the following to say:
We find that three years of security and OS updates still provides users with a great experience for their device.
The difference between past Google phones and the Pixel 6 duo is that the latter is powered by the company's own Tensor chip, which has likely made it easier for the company to support the phones for longer. The use of third-party chips somewhat limits a company's ability to provide software support, but that's not to say it can't be done, as demonstrated by Samsung, which has extended security support to four years and this even applies to some Snapdragon-powered handsets that were released in 2019.