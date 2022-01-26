Google pats itself on the back for three years of software support for Pixel 3





Without regular security updates, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL will be vulnerable to attacks and malware, meaning even if your handset is in top shape, you may want to switch to a new one to be on the safe side. That sounds like a waste of money but somehow Google is oblivious to that.





When asked why support has been withdrawn for the Pixel 3, a Google spokesperson had the following to say:









That's hardly a satisfactory answer, especially when you consider the fact that Apple still supports the iPhone 6s that came out in 2015. Google's latest flagship phones, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be supported longer. They will get three OS updates and five years of security support.





The difference between past Google phones and the Pixel 6 duo is that the latter is powered by the company's own Tensor chip, which has likely made it easier for the company to support the phones for longer. The use of third-party chips somewhat limits a company's ability to provide software support, but that's not to say it can't be done, as demonstrated by Samsung, which has extended security support to four years and this even applies to some Snapdragon-powered handsets that were released in 2019.