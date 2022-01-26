Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Android Google

Google pats itself on the back for three years of software support for Pixel 3

Anam Hamid
By
2
Google pats itself on the back for three years of software support for Pixel 3
The upgrade to Android 12 was the last operating system update for 2018's Google Pixel 3 series and the duo last got a security patch in October 2021. Earlier this month, the range received a fix for an emergency calling bug, and its final update is expected to arrive this quarter. This has not gone down well with VICE (and most Pixel 3 owners probably), and the outlet has penned a scathing piece regarding the problem.

Without regular security updates, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL will be vulnerable to attacks and malware, meaning even if your handset is in top shape, you may want to switch to a new one to be on the safe side. That sounds like a waste of money but somehow Google is oblivious to that.

When asked why support has been withdrawn for the Pixel 3, a Google spokesperson had the following to say:

We find that three years of security and OS updates still provides users with a great experience for their device.

That's hardly a satisfactory answer, especially when you consider the fact that Apple still supports the iPhone 6s that came out in 2015. Google's latest flagship phones, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be supported longer. They will get three OS updates and five years of security support.

The difference between past Google phones and the Pixel 6 duo is that the latter is powered by the company's own Tensor chip, which has likely made it easier for the company to support the phones for longer. The use of third-party chips somewhat limits a company's ability to provide software support, but that's not to say it can't be done, as demonstrated by Samsung, which has extended security support to four years and this even applies to some Snapdragon-powered handsets that were released in 2019.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 3 specs
Google Pixel 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.3
$200 Special eBay $190 Amazon
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google Drive is restricting users’ files by mistake, Google AI strikes again
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google Drive is restricting users’ files by mistake, Google AI strikes again
Gmail, VPN apps stop working on Samsung phones running Microsoft Intune
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Gmail, VPN apps stop working on Samsung phones running Microsoft Intune
Verizon's brand spanking new 5G coverage map is here, but it's not very accurate... yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon's brand spanking new 5G coverage map is here, but it's not very accurate... yet
Here's the closest look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 'night-breaking' camera kit yet
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Here's the closest look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 'night-breaking' camera kit yet
iPhone dominates smartphone market in China, breaks records
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
iPhone dominates smartphone market in China, breaks records
iPhone 14 might be the last iPhone with a SIM tray, Apple to go full eSIM forwards
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
iPhone 14 might be the last iPhone with a SIM tray, Apple to go full eSIM forwards
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless