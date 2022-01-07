Notification Center

Android Software updates Google

Surprise! Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL receive updates to kill bug preventing emergency calls to be made

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Surprise! Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL receive updates to kill bug preventing emergency calls to be made
What can be more exciting to a phone owner than to receive a surprise in the form of an unexpected software update. That goes double for an Android series that had already lost support from Google. The series in question is the Pixel 3 and this lineup includes the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL.

The line, originally released in 2018, was supposed to have received its last update after the release of Android 12 in October 2021. Google has promised Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users one more update which should exterminate any last bugs that might be troubling users of the device.

But even before Google disseminates its final send-off for the Pixel 3 line, during the January security update that Google pushed out the other day, the changelist mentioned that the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are receiving "a fix for issue preventing emergency calls in certain conditions while some third-party apps are installed."

This is the infamous bug that prevents Pixel handsets, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL, from making an emergency 911 call. The problem occurs on a small number of Pixels with the Microsoft Teams app installed. Affected handsets are running Android 10 or higher. If your phone is running Android 9 or lower, you still can call 911. The update is rolling out this week with build number SP1A.210812.016.A2.

You can see if the update has hit your phone by going to Settings > System> System update.This fix is also being sent out to the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. However, keep in mind that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are not expected to receive the update until later this month.

Google Pixel 3 specs
Google Pixel 3 specs
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 12
  • Display 6.3 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 12
