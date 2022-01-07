Surprise! Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL receive updates to kill bug preventing emergency calls to be made

Surprise! Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL receive updates to kill bug preventing emergency calls to be made0
What can be more exciting to a phone owner than to receive a surprise in the form of an unexpected software update. That goes double for an Android series that had already lost support from Google. The series in question is the Pixel 3 and this lineup includes the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL.
The line, originally released in 2018, was supposed to have received its last update after the release of Android 12 in October 2021. Google has promised Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users one more update which should exterminate any last bugs that might be troubling users of the device.
This is the infamous bug that prevents Pixel handsets, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL, from making an emergency 911 call. The problem occurs on a small number of Pixels with the Microsoft Teams app installed. Affected handsets are running Android 10 or higher. If your phone is running Android 9 or lower, you still can call 911. The update is rolling out this week with build number SP1A.210812.016.A2.