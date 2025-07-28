$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Google Messages is getting a bold new look on smartwatches

Material 3 Expressive redesign spotted on Pixel Watch 3, with more Google apps likely to follow.

Promotional image of a Pixel watch with different Wear OS faces
Google is continuing its slow rollout of the Material 3 Expressive design language across its apps, and its latest stop is Wear OS. The Google Messages app on smartwatches is now showing signs of a visual refresh, first spotted by a Telegram user on a Pixel Watch 3.

The update brings visual elements that align closely with Material 3 Expressive: message bubbles now have subtle tints, buttons are filled with color, and interface shapes suggest more fluid interactions. Some list options now feature buttons with both icons and text, while others are shaped to hint at their scrollable behavior.

It’s not clear yet how widely the redesign is being distributed. While some users on the latest version of Google Messages are already seeing the changes, others are not, which points to a server-side rollout. It may also be limited to specific hardware like the Pixel Watch 3 or newer Wear OS devices.

Material 3 Expressive in the Google Messages Wear OS app. | Images credit — Android Authority

Material 3 Expressive has also been expanding across Android phones and tablets. On smartphones, Google Messages is testing the same redesign, but only for beta users. The Google Keep app was recently updated with a thicker search bar and slightly larger icons. Google Phone also received a refresh, featuring rounded cards, a new dialer, and updated gesture controls.

What do you think of Material 3 Expressive on smartwatches?

Vote View Result

Google’s Material 3 Expressive rollout mirrors Apple’s own shift with its Liquid Glass UI in iOS 26 and watchOS 26. While Apple is focusing on fluid transitions and the transparent aesthetic to give its software a more futuristic feel, Google’s approach leans more into customizable shapes and vibrant color accents. Both companies are clearly trying to break out of flat design—but Google’s rollout has been slower, staggered across platforms and devices, whereas Apple’s updates throughout this beta period has been more unified across iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

Staggered rollouts, such as how Google usually does them, can be frustrating. Users running the latest software may not see the redesign immediately, which raises questions about the consistency of Google’s software updates across Wear OS. That said, these types of server-side experiments often serve as final validation before a broader release.

That said, this is a step forward for Wear OS. While not a game-changer, the update reflects Google's continued investment in wearable software design, even as competition from Samsung's One UI Watch and Apple’s watchOS remains strong. For users already in Google’s ecosystem, the growing presence of Material 3 Expressive is bringing a more cohesive visual experience across platforms.

