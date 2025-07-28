$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
This MVNO is leveling up international calling by offering local numbers in five new countries

Remote workers and travelers gain new tools to stay reachable without roaming hassles

Wireless service
Image of phone using the Fonus app
Fonus, a US-based international mobile provider, is expanding its global footprint by adding support for local phone numbers in five additional countries: the United Kingdom (+44), Mexico (+52), Hong Kong (+852), Sweden (+46), and Chile (+56). This marks a shift in how users can stay connected across borders without relying on traditional roaming or juggling multiple SIM cards.

Until now, Fonus users were limited to using phone numbers based in the United States and Canada. With this new rollout, users in the seven supported countries can now either get a new local number or port in an existing one. That means travelers, remote workers, and international families now have more flexibility in how they manage their mobile identities, all while using a single SIM or eSIM and Fonus plan.

According to the company, this is just the first phase of its global number expansion, as more country support is expected in the coming months. To that, Simon Tian (founder and CEO of Fonus) added:

We’re building a global wireless service that feels local no matter where you are. More countries are on the way as we bring seamless and borderless connectivity to users in every corner of the world.
 — Simon Tian, founder and CEO of Fonus

The new feature is built into the Fonus app and lets users maintain multiple phone numbers from different countries at the same time. Incoming calls and texts will reach the user regardless of which number the sender dialed, and outgoing calls can be made to appear local by simply toggling the selected number in the app.


Fonus says this feature is especially useful for digital nomads, remote workers, and small businesses that operate internationally. Having a local number can help boost trust with local customers and make communication smoother, particularly in regions where international numbers may be filtered or ignored.

Is having a local number from an international location beneficial to you?

Vote View Result

The update also includes support for porting in local numbers from the newly added countries, with assistance available 24/7. This makes Fonus one of the few MVNOs focused on removing the friction of global communication by unifying international access under one subscription.

As always, we recommend comparing this expansion to other international options from providers like Google Fi. While Fonus offers a more simplified flat-rate experience, some competitors provide broader roaming coverage or data-only plans tailored to frequent flyers. Still, for users who want voice, text, and data across borders without switching numbers, Fonus is shaping up to be a more complete alternative.

Recommended Stories
I find that, for frequent travelers, this move makes a lot of sense. Being able to keep a local number while hopping between countries is a huge convenience — not just for logistics like booking rides or making local calls, but also for staying reachable to contacts without paying roaming fees. It's also less hassle than managing multiple SIM cards or dealing with temporary apps.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless