Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Photos logo
Google, just like many other big tech companies, is investing infinite resources into AI. Some companies prefer to take shortcuts by letting their AI models crawl copyrighted content, while others are trying to buy their way in or develop in-house solutions to train their AI models.

I confess, I’m happy that I can use AI to generate fake images that I can post on my Facebook page or Twitter account, but I’d be much happier if someone would use AI to discover new treatments for incurable diseases.

As awkward as it may sound, we live in a world in which curing cancer won’t bring Big Pharma as much money as it does by just treating it, so there’s probably zero incentive to use AI for things that would really benefit humanity.

Whereas generating engagement on a post that has an image generated by AI is something that almost all of us have done at least once in our lives. This isn’t something bad unless you’re hiding the fact that “your” image was created with the help of AI.

Well, it looks like Google has decided to put a stop to what appears to have become the norm lately, and introduced a watermarking mechanism in the Photos app that will digitally mark all images created with AI.

Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
The metadata of a photo should tell you if it's been edited with AI | Image credit: Google

The search giant announced that starting this week it will use the SynthID technology, which embeds “an imperceptible, digital watermark directly into AI-generated images, audio, text or video,” to mark all images that have been edited with generative AI using Reimagine in Magic Editor.

So, it’s not just images edited with AI that are being watermarked by Google, but also audio, text and video content that’s been created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Google had been using SynthID technology for quite some time, so you might have already seen watermarked images fully created by AI, but the new changes also take into account images that have been edited with generative AI.

However, Google recognizes that edits made using Reimagine may be too small for SynthID to label and detect, so they might not be watermarked at all. For example, changing the color of a small object might not trigger SynthID and the image might remain unmarked eventually.

Recommended Stories
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Use Circle to Search to quickly access the About this Image feature | Image credit: Google

If an image you’re seeing isn’t watermarked, but you have doubts about its origins, you can check if it’s been edited (or fully created) with generative AI by using “About this image” with Circle to Search or Google Lens.

With “About this image” you can get more information about an image’s metadata, digital watermark, or even see how an image is used on other pages and what other news sites say about it. It’s helpful information that will provide a lot more context on the image you’re trying to figure out.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

M5, Apple's next super giga mega powerful chip for the iPad Pro: not overkill, just irrelevant
M5, Apple's next super giga mega powerful chip for the iPad Pro: not overkill, just irrelevant
T-Mobile and Walmart are now giving away free 5G phones with no trade-in or new lines
T-Mobile and Walmart are now giving away free 5G phones with no trade-in or new lines
Disney to launch a new standalone sports streaming service in 2025
Disney to launch a new standalone sports streaming service in 2025
Galaxy S25 Ultra, are those camera lenses, or are you just happy to see me?
Galaxy S25 Ultra, are those camera lenses, or are you just happy to see me?
Get rid of your broken phone and nab T-Mobile's hot new Moto G (2025) at the low, low price of $0!
Get rid of your broken phone and nab T-Mobile's hot new Moto G (2025) at the low, low price of $0!
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) might bring true flagship power with an unexpected chipset
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) might bring true flagship power with an unexpected chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless