Google Meet update adds new Gemini add-on for watermarking content
Google Meet watermarking | Image credit: GoogleGoogle Meet is getting another update that involves Gemini. The search giant announced recently that a new Gemini add-on is making its way to Google Workspace customers using Google Meet.
The Gemini add-on coming to Google Meet allows users to watermark presented content and video feeds directly in the app. The new feature is meant to discourage unauthorized copying and sharing, thus protecting both users’ video images and content shared during meetings.
As seen in the image above, the watermarks in Google Meet appear as a subtle text overlay that displays the meeting code and email address of the viewer over the shared content and video feeds participants.
According to Google, both hosts and co-hosts can turn on watermarking at any time during meetings. Also, the watermarking shows on all participants’ screens once it’s turned on.
Since it’s a Gemini-related feature, this isn’t available to everyone. Currently, watermarking is available for Google Workspace customers with the following add-ons: Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, AI Security, and AI Meetings & Messaging.
Add a watermark in Google Meet | Image credit: Google
It’s also important to note that watermarking is accessible to all meeting participants signed into a Google account using the latest Chrome browser, Android or iOS apps, as well as Google Meet hardware devices.
Google also mentions that watermarking can’t be used when recording a meeting or live streaming a meeting. A dialog box will pop up when you turn on a recording during a meeting, which will let you know that watermarking will stop since you’re starting a recording.
As far as availability goes, Google announced that it will take about two weeks for the new watermarking feature to appear in Google Meet for all Workspace customers, so be patient if you don’t see it in your app yet.
Keep in mind that you won’t see video feeds when watermarking is turned on if you’re using unsupported browsers and apps.
