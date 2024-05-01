The Android version of Google Photos could soon enhance your videos with a single tap







The Google Photos app allows you to enhance a photo on both the Android and iOS versions of the app. Open the Google Photos app, select a photo to enhance, tap on the Edit option on the bottom bar, and then choose "Enhance." According to a tweet from code detective AssembleDebug (via AndroidPolice ), a similar feature is reportedly being developed for videos in the Android version of the Google Photos app. He was able to enable a new "Enhance your video" feature in Google Photos after toggling some flags in version v6.81.0.628906483 of the app.





When the feature is rolled out, it will be found next to the stabilization button in the Google Photos editor and will "enhance your video with one tap." Pressing the Enhance button for videos will improve the video's brightness, color, contrast, and the overall quality of the clip. But keep in mind that the new button doesn't add any new editing option for videos to your phone. It simply allows you to save time by enhancing your video with a single tap.









Unlike the Video Boost feature, much of which is handled in the cloud, Google Photos will enhance a video on-device, and depending on the length of the video, the process of enhancing it could take some time, especially if you have a low-to-mid-range Android handset. Any video that you're enhancing, if not already stored in your Google Photos app, will have to be downloaded on your phone. After a video is enhanced, you can save a copy of the improved version instead of replacing the original file.





Since we are just getting wind of it now from AssembleDebug, the feature might not be made available for some time although it could get previewed later this month (May 14th) at Google I/O.