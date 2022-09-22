You can now ask Google to remove search results that are too personal or doxxing

How to remove personal information from Google search





In a nutshell, if you spot sensitive private info about you while scouring the Interwebs, you can now tap on the 3-dot menu in the search listing and choose the new "Remove result" option.





In the existing Results about You option, you can now follow how Google is progressing with the removal requests which can be filtered by categories like "In progress" or "Approved".





You can also report personally identifiable information or doxxing entries that you want removed via Google's dedicated website and the search giant will grant the request if the website lists your:





Confidential government identification (ID) numbers, like US Social Security Number, Argentine Single Tax Identification Number, Brazil Cadastro de pessoas Físicas, Korea Resident Registration Number, or China Resident Identity Card

Bank account numbers

Credit card numbers

Images of handwritten signatures

Images of ID docs

Highly personal, restricted, and official records, like medical records

Personal contact info (physical addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses)

Confidential login credentials





The caveat is, of course, that it only blocks people from seeing the website appear in the Google search results, but it remains hosted where it's being hosted and you have to contact the owner directly if you want it scrubbed from the Internet as well.



