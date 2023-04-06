Google restricts loan shark apps from preying on you or your contacts





As you can see, not only will Personal Loan apps lose access to profile and other photos or media, but they also won't be able to swipe your contact list and inundate them with offers.





Such apps have long been a nuisance with their hawking methods worthy of a loan-sharking business, so Google has decided to shake things up and restrict the damage they can do without banning legitimate businesses altogether.





It apparently is also ready to introduce localized restrictions based on a country's legislation regarding personal loans businesses, including reviewing their documents if there is a licensing system involved.





Quick loan apps have proliferated in recent years and have made it inherently easier to take one with a few taps without the paperwork and restrictions of banking institutions involved. For many users in developing markets their Android phone is the only computing device they have and they have increasingly been the target of predatory lending practices via apps present in the Play Store.



