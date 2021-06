Google will allow you to opt out of app tracking just like Apple does

Google will let you disable tracking altogether on your Android phone

With iOS 14.5, Apple introduced the option to opt out of ad-related tracking, which some companies like Facebook generally disagreed with. However, it still happened despite Facebook’s and other companies worrying it will hurt their ad business. And now, Bloomberg reports that Google has a similar feature planned for Android phones as well.Google’s approach differs from Apple’s in regards to how you might disable ad-related tracking. While on iPhone, running iOS 14.5 or higher, you can use the button “Ask app not to track” for specific apps you don’t want to track the places you visit online, Google will reportedly have a toggle that will allow you to disable the tracking altogether.You won’t be seeing a pop-up for each individual app, nor you will have control over individual apps, but you will be able to opt-out completely of all tracking , for all the apps on your phone.This option will come as a part of Google Play services update in late 2021. It will actually consist of removing the advertising ID for users that had opted out, so advertisers will not be able to use it to send you personalized ads.Earlier, it was reported that Google was hesitant to bring this feature to Android phones due to the results it could bring to its own advertising business. However, now Google seems to have decided to follow Apple’s example.Later this year, the new change will be rolled out in phases with an update to Google Play services, and Android 12 devices supporting Google Play will be able to benefit from it in early 2022.