Google will allow you to opt out of app tracking just like Apple does
Google will let you disable tracking altogether on your Android phone
Google’s approach differs from Apple’s in regards to how you might disable ad-related tracking. While on iPhone, running iOS 14.5 or higher, you can use the button “Ask app not to track” for specific apps you don’t want to track the places you visit online, Google will reportedly have a toggle that will allow you to disable the tracking altogether.
This option will come as a part of Google Play services update in late 2021. It will actually consist of removing the advertising ID for users that had opted out, so advertisers will not be able to use it to send you personalized ads.
Later this year, the new change will be rolled out in phases with an update to Google Play services, and Android 12 devices supporting Google Play will be able to benefit from it in early 2022.