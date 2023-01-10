The Android version of the Google One app reaches a major milestone

The Google One cloud storage app reached a milestone that was noted by TechRadar . The app first was offered to consumers in 2018 and currently offers users additional storage for Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. The app's Play Store listing reveals that it has been downloaded on Android devices over one billion times.





Besides offering users additional storage in the cloud, Android and iOS subscribers to the 2TB storage tier have the ability to use a free Virtual Private Network (VPN). The latter encrypts their internet traffic and hides their identities making it harder for those using the internet to be tracked by third parties and have their data stolen. Google One users also get 24/7 support from "Google experts" over email, phone, and chat.





Those using the 2TB and 200GB storage plans get 10% cashback on Google Store purchases. Subscribers to Google One also gain the ability to use enhanced editing features for Google Photos including portrait light, blur, color pop, and more.











Before we discuss pricing for Google One's cloud storage tier, we should point out that the prices vary depending on the country of the subscriber. For example, as of last May, prices in Turkish lira are 80% cheaper than prices in U.S. Dollars. All Google Account members start with 15GB of free cloud storage.







In the U.S., Google One subscribers can purchase 100GB of storage for $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year. 200GB of storage is $2.99 monthly or $29.99 annually. 2TB of cloud storage will cost you $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Plans for 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB of cloud storage can be purchased on a month-to-month basis only. 10TB is $49.99/month, 20TB is $99.99/month, and 30TB will cost you $149.99/month.





Storage can be shared with up to 5 additional family members with each getting the default 15GB of storage. Google One users (and this might be the best reason to subscribe to a Google One plan) will see a circle surrounding their avatar icon in the four "Google colors" of blue, red, yellow, and green. This signifies to others that they are a subscriber in good standing of Google One.





