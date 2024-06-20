Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Fitbit app settings are getting a Material You makeover

By
Fitbit app settings are getting a Material You makeover
Image credit — PhoneArena

Fitbit continues its efforts to modernize its mobile app with a new Material You design for the settings page on Android devices. This update, spotted in version 4.19 of the app, brings a cleaner look and feel, incorporating icons for each setting and using Material 3 toggles for a more consistent user experience.

Navigating the app has become a bit easier, thanks to the introduction of a shortcut to the Fitbit Premium subscription status right at the top. The "App settings" section now neatly groups together Date, time & units, Push notifications, and Email notifications, simplifying the process of managing these preferences. The "Social & sharing" section, however, remains unchanged from previous versions.

Fitbit app's Settings section before (Image credit — 9to5Google) versus after Material You makeover (Image credit — PhoneArena)

In the "Preferences" section, users will find the usual settings for Activity, Exercise, Sleep, Stress management, Nutrition & weight, and Heart rate. Notably, a new Mindfulness setting has been added, providing a quick way to set a goal for the amount of days a week that you want to participate in sessions to improve your mental well-being.

However, some parts of the app remain unchanged, and thus the redesign appears incomplete. Subsections of the settings page, such as Daily Activity, Exercise, and Sleep Goals, haven't received the Material You treatment just yet and hold on to the old design.

Some sections of the app's settings remain unchanged from the old design | Image credit — PhoneArena

This redesign is part of Fitbit's ongoing efforts to enhance the mobile app experience since last September. While the company hasn't announced a specific timeline for updating the remaining sections, it's clear that Fitbit is committed to bringing a fresh, modern look to the entire app. It's worth noting that this Material You update is currently exclusive to Android devices, so iOS users will have to wait a bit longer to see these changes.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

