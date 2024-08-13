Google to offer Peloton classes to Fitbit Premium users for free

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

By
The Peloton integration with Fitbit became a nightmare soon after the Google acquisition. Many Fitbit users lost Peloton integration since moving their accounts to Google, but that’s expected to change.

Google and Peloton have just announced a multi-year partnership to Fitbit Premium users offer a wide range of Peloton classes. These special Peloton classes will be available starting in early September and won’t cost anything.

According to Google, Fitbit Premium users will first have access to classes across more than 10 Peloton modalities including Strength, Pilates, Running, Boxing, Cycling, Barre, and more, but new content will be added to the app in the future.

We're thrilled to bring Peloton's classes and world-class Instructors to Fitbit users, and continue to establish Peloton as a one-stop shop for all types of fitness content. Together we share a commitment to make health and wellness more accessible and ensure even more people can reach their fitness goals.


More importantly, Google announced that a select group of Peloton classes will be available to Fitbit users without a Premium subscription but didn’t mention which ones.

Furthermore, Peloton Members will qualify for special Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Charge 6 device offers if they don’t yet own one.

The bad news is that these Peloton classes will not be available globally, which kind of makes sense considering that Peloton is not present everywhere. At launch, only Fitbit Premium users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia will have access to these Peloton classes.

Keep in mind that Fitbit Premium requires a Google Account, Fitbit mobile app, compatible Android or iOS devices, and internet connection.

The announcement comes the same day that Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3, its most advanced smartwatch to date. It remains to be seen if we will ever see another Fitbit wearable device after the launch of the Pixel smartwatch. Thankfully, Fitbit Premium can be used with both Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices.
