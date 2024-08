Google to offer Peloton classes to Fitbit Premium users for free

According to Google, Fitbit Premium users will first have access to classes across more than 10 Peloton modalities including Strength, Pilates, Running, Boxing, Cycling, Barre, and more, but new content will be added to the app in the future.More importantly, Google announced that a select group of Peloton classes will be available to Fitbit users without a Premium subscription but didn’t mention which ones.Furthermore, Peloton Members will qualify for special Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Charge 6 device offers if they don’t yet own one.The bad news is that these Peloton classes will not be available globally, which kind of makes sense considering that Peloton is not present everywhere. At launch, only Fitbit Premium users in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia will have access to these Peloton classes.Keep in mind that Fitbit Premium requires a Google Account, Fitbit mobile app, compatible Android or iOS devices, and internet connection.The announcement comes the same day that Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 , its most advanced smartwatch to date. It remains to be seen if we will ever see another Fitbit wearable device after the launch of the Pixel smartwatch. Thankfully, Fitbit Premium can be used with both Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices.