An old-time Associated Press news ticker used by radio stations to get the latest news.
If you like to know what's happening before everyone else, or your job requires you to be current on current events, your phone is probably loaded with news apps. One app that is available for both iOS and Android is Google News. You can install the app on your iPhone by downloading it from the App Store. If you have an Android phone, pick up the app from the Google Play Store.

The app features different tabs including For you which shows top stories, some of them local and based on your location, and others selected based on the analysis of stories you've read, your search topics, and websites you visit. This for me results in plenty of stories about the wireless industry (some of which I've written myself), sports news, the Beatles, and medical shows like House M.D.

The Headlines tab shows you headlines and tabs on top of the display will allow you to see the latest headlines or headlines from various categories including U.S. headlines, World headlines, and the top stories in Business, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Science, and Health. As I type this on Sunday night, the big story is all about those mysterious drones buzzing those living in the Northeast U.S., especially New Jersey. The Following tab shows you news from publications that you've chosen to follow. The Newsstand tab shows you stories selected by newsroom editors.

On left, the old UI for the Google News app on iOS. At right, the new UI on Android 15. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
On left, the old UI for the Google News app on iOS. At right, the new UI on Android 15. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Google just made changes to its Google Maps app for iOS and Android and now some changes are being made to the Google News app including revisions to the bottom bar in an attempt to make the app feel less crowded. To do this, the aforementioned For you and Headlines tabs are combined into one tab called Home. The Following and Newsstand tabs will remain unchanged.

The update is coming to the Google News app version 5.120.x on Android. The revised UI for the app has yet to be released for iOS. However, the new look for the Google News app does appear on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1.

You might have already installed a ton of news apps on your device. Even if your phone is lousy with news apps, why not give the Google News app a shot? There are no in-app payments required making it a free app. You can always uninstall it if you don't like it.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

