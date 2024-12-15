Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look





The app features different tabs including For you which shows top stories, some of them local and based on your location, and others selected based on the analysis of stories you've read, your search topics, and websites you visit. This for me results in plenty of stories about the wireless industry (some of which I've written myself), sports news, the Beatles, and medical shows like House M.D.





The Headlines tab shows you headlines and tabs on top of the display will allow you to see the latest headlines or headlines from various categories including U.S. headlines, World headlines, and the top stories in Business, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Science, and Health. As I type this on Sunday night, the big story is all about those mysterious drones buzzing those living in the Northeast U.S., especially New Jersey. The Following tab shows you news from publications that you've chosen to follow. The Newsstand tab shows you stories selected by newsroom editors.









For you and Headlines tabs are combined into one tab called Home . The Following and Newsstand tabs will remain unchanged. Google just made changes to its Google Maps app for iOS and Android and now some changes are being made to the Google News app including revisions to the bottom bar in an attempt to make the app feel less crowded. To do this, the aforementionedandtabs are combined into one tab called. Theandtabs will remain unchanged.



The update is coming to the Google News app version 5.120.x on Android. The revised UI for the app has yet to be released for iOS. However, the new look for the Google News app does appear on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1.





You might have already installed a ton of news apps on your device. Even if your phone is lousy with news apps, why not give the Google News app a shot? There are no in-app payments required making it a free app. You can always uninstall it if you don't like it.

