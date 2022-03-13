 Google's 2021 Nest Hub is now on sale at an irresistible price nationwide - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Google's 2021 Nest Hub is now on sale at an irresistible price nationwide

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's 2021 Nest Hub is now on sale at an irresistible price nationwide
Given that the Nest Mini and Nest Hub Max came out all the way back in 2019, followed by the Nest Audio the next year and the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) the year after that, it seems safe to assume that Google has no plans to upgrade the latter 7-inch smart display anytime soon.

But that's not stopping the search giant from viciously cutting the already reasonable price of the 2021-released Nest Hub, and what's even cooler is that virtually all major US retailers have quickly joined Big G in charging just 55 bucks (or so) for a device normally available for $99.99.
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
$54 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy $54 98 $99 98 Buy at Walmart $54 99 $99 99 Buy at Target

We're talking Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, and that's only naming a few of the retail industry heavyweights currently outdoing themselves with quite possibly the greatest second-gen Google Nest Hub deal yet.

Powered by the almighty Google Assistant (what else?), this familiar-looking sequel to 2018's Google Home Hub, which was later rebranded as the first-gen Nest Hub, has no exact equivalent in Amazon's otherwise comprehensive Echo lineup, squeezing somewhere between the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8.

The biggest advantage over both of its rivals is Sleep Sensing technology (as imperfect as it may be), with all of the other general functionalities and skills being essentially shared evenly between the Nest Hub and Echo Show families.

Granted, the second-gen Echo Show 8 comes with a camera that the second-gen Nest Hub snubs entirely, but smart speaker and smart display enthusiasts concerned about their privacy may well consider this missing component a key strength.

Obviously, that's not what we can say about the slightly smaller screen and inferior sound quality, but at the end of the day, you're probably not planning to use these devices to stream a concert for your entire apartment building or watch the new Spiderman movie for the first time, so you should be fine if you decide to go with the (significantly) cheaper option. 

At $54.99, the 2021 Nest Hub currently matches the 2021 Echo Show 5, mind you, and the former's advantages are crystal clear and pretty hard to ignore.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Android users in Ukraine get a feature that no one but Putin wishes was necessary
by Alan Friedman,  0
Android users in Ukraine get a feature that no one but Putin wishes was necessary
New chip and maybe bigger screen will help 2022 iPad Pro show Air who's the boss
by Anam Hamid,  0
New chip and maybe bigger screen will help 2022 iPad Pro show Air who's the boss
iPhone 14 Pro models will have much better core specs than regular models: Kuo
by Anam Hamid,  8
iPhone 14 Pro models will have much better core specs than regular models: Kuo
Report claims Apple saved $6.5 billion by removing charger and EarPods from iPhone boxes
by Alan Friedman,  42
Report claims Apple saved $6.5 billion by removing charger and EarPods from iPhone boxes
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 rumored to carry larger screen and a bigger battery
by Alan Friedman,  0
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 rumored to carry larger screen and a bigger battery
Google brings Gboard's real-time Grammar Check to all Android devices
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google brings Gboard's real-time Grammar Check to all Android devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless