Google's 2021 Nest Hub is now on sale at an irresistible price nationwide

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But that's not stopping the search giant from viciously cutting the already reasonable price of the 2021-released Nest Hub, and what's even cooler is that virtually all major US retailers have quickly joined Big G in charging just 55 bucks (or so) for a device normally available for $99.99.





We're talking Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, and that's only naming a few of the retail industry heavyweights currently outdoing themselves with quite possibly the greatest second-gen Google Nest Hub deal yet.





Powered by the almighty Google Assistant (what else?), this familiar-looking sequel to 2018's Google Home Hub , which was later rebranded as the first-gen Nest Hub, has no exact equivalent in Amazon's otherwise comprehensive Echo lineup, squeezing somewhere between the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8.





The biggest advantage over both of its rivals is Sleep Sensing technology (as imperfect as it may be), with all of the other general functionalities and skills being essentially shared evenly between the Nest Hub and Echo Show families.





Granted, the second-gen Echo Show 8 comes with a camera that the second-gen Nest Hub snubs entirely, but smart speaker and smart display enthusiasts concerned about their privacy may well consider this missing component a key strength.





Obviously, that's not what we can say about the slightly smaller screen and inferior sound quality, but at the end of the day, you're probably not planning to use these devices to stream a concert for your entire apartment building or watch the new Spiderman movie for the first time, so you should be fine if you decide to go with the (significantly) cheaper option.





At $54.99, the 2021 Nest Hub currently matches the 2021 Echo Show 5, mind you, and the former's advantages are crystal clear and pretty hard to ignore.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up