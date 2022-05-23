Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are on sale at great prices for a limited time





Despite that incredibly long list including multiple devices and software features not yet ready for primetime, some of which are mentioned more than once to ensure maximum levels of exposure and pre-release buzz, smart home enthusiasts may notice an almost complete lack of exciting news to report on the Nest development front.





That means the first-ever Nest Hub smart display with standalone tablet functionality is likely to keep us waiting a little longer than expected for a commercial rollout, maintaining much of the appeal of the existing Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max models on the market.





Released in 2021 and 2019 respectively, these Google Assistant-powered bad boys with 7 and 10-inch touchscreens in tow can be that much more compelling when sold at special prices.





That happens to be the case right now at many major US retailers, and based on the terms and conditions listed on Google 's official US e-store, this hot new promotion is scheduled to run until May 30.









In other words, these are not record high discounts you're looking at here, but they're pretty close, obviously beating the... $0 Amazon can currently slash off the $249.99 list price of the third-gen Echo Show 10 and even the $30 marked down from the $129.99 MSRP of the second-gen Echo Show 8.