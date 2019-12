Google Messages adds new feature that protects you from spam

In an attempt to make your conversations as safe as possible, Google is adding all sorts of security features. The last one comes is meant to protect you from spam and involves a new feature called Verified SMS that now rolling out to Messages app in several countries.The new feature adds another layer of security on top of Android's Rich Communication Services (RCS) that Google tries to push out to all users. Anyway, it looks like with Verified SMS for Messages, the app will be able to confirm the true identity of the business that's texting you.Yes, the new feature only works for businesses, but it greatly reduces the spam you received, so here is how it works. As the name suggests, Verified SMS will verify on a per-message basis that content is sent by a specific that that registered with Google. If it's not, you won't get the message, otherwise, you should see the business name and logo along with a verification badge.Google also revealed the first companies that are allowed to send messages with Verified SMS: 1-800-Flowers, Banco Bradesco, Kayak, Payback, and SoFi. Also, Google Pay India and verification codes from Google will be part of the Verified SMS program, but more businesses are signing up to use the new feature quite often.According to Google , Verified SMS for Messages is rolling out gradually in nine countries starting in the United States, India, Mexico, Brazil, the UK, France, Philippines, Spain, and Canada, but more countries will be added to the list in the future.In the same piece of news, Google announced that it's adding Spam protection for Messages, a new feature that will warn Android users about suspected spam and unsafe websites it detects. This specific spam protection feature is now rolling out in the United States, but it's been available in other countries for a while now.