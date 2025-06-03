Gmail is getting a visual makeover that might finally make swiping fun again
Google’s new design is slowly rolling out, but it’s unclear when most users will actually see it
Google has started rolling out the Material 3 Expressive design update to Gmail on Android. This is one of the first apps to receive the updated look, but the rollout is still limited, so most users haven’t received it yet. That includes many Pixel owners like myself, who are still waiting to see the changes in action.
Gmail is among the first to get the new look. As seen in Google’s preview and reports from early users, the changes are noticeable but not drastic. The message list now appears on a rounded card-like background, giving the inbox a more modern feel. The search bar, navigation menu button, and account switcher sit on a separate, more colorful background layer. There’s also a new animation when swiping on messages, and the "Compose" button is bolder than before.
This is not the biggest Material 3 update we’ll see, but it does mark an early step toward Google’s broader design changes. More apps, such as Google Photos and Messages, are expected to follow in the coming months.
As we’ve covered previously, the goal of Material 3 Expressive is to make Android apps feel more dynamic and visually consistent. While Gmail’s update is just getting started, it signals where the platform is headed.
For now, the rollout appears to be server-side and staggered, so there’s no clear timeline for when it will arrive on all devices. If you haven’t received the update yet, you're not alone. It may take some time before Material 3 Expressive reaches everyone. Still, it’s exciting to see Google begin this new chapter for Android’s design and I can't wait to see this new look appear across the apps on my Pixel.
Material 3 Expressive was officially introduced last month as part of a larger visual overhaul coming to Android. The new design language builds on Material You, with more vibrant colors, smoother animations, and layered UI elements. It’s expected to roll out more widely later this year alongside the second Android 16 QPR beta, but Google is already updating some of its own apps in advance.
Material 3 Expressive is appearing for some Gmail users. | Image credit —AleksLevet (Reddit) via 9to5Google
Material 3 Expressive is appearing for some Gmail users. | Images credit —SparkRadar (Telegram) via Android Authority
So far, only a small number of users have received the update. A Nothing Phone user posted a video of the new swipe animation on Reddit, while another user shared screenshots of the refreshed UI on X (formerly Twitter) from what looks like a OnePlus device. Android Authority also pointed to a Telegram user who shared screenshots of actual emails with the new design.
