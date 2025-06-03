Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Gmail is getting a visual makeover that might finally make swiping fun again

Google’s new design is slowly rolling out, but it’s unclear when most users will actually see it

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps Google
Header image with the Gmail logo
Google has started rolling out the Material 3 Expressive design update to Gmail on Android. This is one of the first apps to receive the updated look, but the rollout is still limited, so most users haven’t received it yet. That includes many Pixel owners like myself, who are still waiting to see the changes in action.

Material 3 Expressive was officially introduced last month as part of a larger visual overhaul coming to Android. The new design language builds on Material You, with more vibrant colors, smoother animations, and layered UI elements. It’s expected to roll out more widely later this year alongside the second Android 16 QPR beta, but Google is already updating some of its own apps in advance.

Gmail is among the first to get the new look. As seen in Google’s preview and reports from early users, the changes are noticeable but not drastic. The message list now appears on a rounded card-like background, giving the inbox a more modern feel. The search bar, navigation menu button, and account switcher sit on a separate, more colorful background layer. There’s also a new animation when swiping on messages, and the "Compose" button is bolder than before.

Screenshot of Material 3 Expressive in the Gmail app
Material 3 Expressive is appearing for some Gmail users. | Image credit —AleksLevet (Reddit) via 9to5Google
Material 3 Expressive is appearing for some Gmail users. | Images credit —SparkRadar (Telegram) via Android Authority

So far, only a small number of users have received the update. A Nothing Phone user posted a video of the new swipe animation on Reddit, while another user shared screenshots of the refreshed UI on X (formerly Twitter) from what looks like a OnePlus device. Android Authority also pointed to a Telegram user who shared screenshots of actual emails with the new design.

This is not the biggest Material 3 update we’ll see, but it does mark an early step toward Google’s broader design changes. More apps, such as Google Photos and Messages, are expected to follow in the coming months.

As we’ve covered previously, the goal of Material 3 Expressive is to make Android apps feel more dynamic and visually consistent. While Gmail’s update is just getting started, it signals where the platform is headed.

Recommended Stories
For now, the rollout appears to be server-side and staggered, so there’s no clear timeline for when it will arrive on all devices. If you haven’t received the update yet, you're not alone. It may take some time before Material 3 Expressive reaches everyone. Still, it’s exciting to see Google begin this new chapter for Android’s design and I can't wait to see this new look appear across the apps on my Pixel.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Features in a smartphone that makes it a flagship killer?

by destiny110 • 5

What AI feature would you love having on your smartphone?

by Ilia Temelkov • 10

What do you expect from WWDC25?

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless