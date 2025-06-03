Gmail is getting a visual makeover that might finally make swiping fun again

Material 3 Expressive is appearing for some Gmail users. | Images credit —SparkRadar (Telegram) via Android Authority





So far, only a small number of users have received the update. A Nothing Phone user posted a video of the new swipe animation on Reddit, while another user shared screenshots of the refreshed UI on X (formerly Twitter) from what looks like a OnePlus device. Android Authority also pointed to a Telegram user who shared screenshots of actual emails with the new design.This is not the biggest Material 3 update we’ll see, but it does mark an early step toward Google’s broader design changes. More apps, such as Google Photos and Messages, are expected to follow in the coming months.As we’ve covered previously, the goal of Material 3 Expressive is to make Android apps feel more dynamic and visually consistent. While Gmail’s update is just getting started, it signals where the platform is headed.For now, the rollout appears to be server-side and staggered, so there’s no clear timeline for when it will arrive on all devices. If you haven’t received the update yet, you're not alone. It may take some time before Material 3 Expressive reaches everyone. Still, it’s exciting to see Google begin this new chapter for Android’s design and I can't wait to see this new look appear across the apps on my Pixel.