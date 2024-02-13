Google Meet update brings companion mode to mobile devices
It looks like Google’s Meet app received special attention from the search giant in the last couple of weeks. Several updates have already made their way to Google Meet users this year and more are expected to arrive in the coming months.
The latest Google Meet update brings companion mode to mobile devices. Up until now, companion mode was only available from a laptop or desktop device. However, starting this week, Google Meet users will be able to take advantage of the companion mode on their Android and iOS devices.
Google has already started the roll-out of this feature, but it will take about two weeks for everyone to be able to use it. Companion mode is available to all Google Workspace and Individual customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.
The latest Google Meet update brings companion mode to mobile devices. Up until now, companion mode was only available from a laptop or desktop device. However, starting this week, Google Meet users will be able to take advantage of the companion mode on their Android and iOS devices.
Companion mode can be useful in meeting spaces where you can’t use a bigger device like a laptop or desktop. For those who haven’t used companion mode yet, here are some of its key features:
- Check-in to the room to be identified by name.
- Share an emoji reaction without interrupting the speaker.
- Raise your hand to indicate that you’d like to speak.
- Turn on captions to view subtitles as everyone speaks during a meeting.
- Exchange chat messages with other meeting participants.
- View and zoom in on presented content to easily follow along with the presenter on your own device.
Google has already started the roll-out of this feature, but it will take about two weeks for everyone to be able to use it. Companion mode is available to all Google Workspace and Individual customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.
Keep in mind that you’ll need at least Google Meet version 229 and Gmail version 2024.01.28 on Android. If you’re using an iPhone, you’ll need at least Google Meet 225.0 and Gmail 6.0.231231.
Things that are NOT allowed: