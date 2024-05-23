Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24+ and get a free storage upgrade of 512GB. Save up to $600 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24+ and get a free storage upgrade of 512GB. Save up to $600 more with trade-in!

Google Meet update adds “adaptive audio” feature

By
0comments
Google Meet update adds “adaptive audio” feature
Google is rolling out a new “adaptive audio” feature to Meet users. The new feature is meant to sync mics of all laptops in a room to avoid that annoying echo and audio feedback.

The new feature will automatically detect the presence of multiple laptops in the room and synchronize the mics and speakers for a much better audio experience. It’s a neat feature that offers Meet users a lot more flexibility to join meetings when meeting rooms are not available.

Not to mention that organizations can now use non-traditional meeting specs such as lounges, cafes, and other similar locations. Of course, that rarely happens, but with the addition of adaptive audio, perhaps more organizations will take that into consideration.

According to Google, the adaptive audio feature is enabled by default, but it can be turned off by going to Settings / Audio / Adaptive audio.

It’s also important to add that this feature is now rolling out to Rapid Release domains, and it may take up to two weeks to appear. Scheduled Release domains will get the new feature starting June 5 (1-3 days for feature visibility).

As far as availability is concerned, adaptive audio will be available for Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Business, Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, and the AI Meetings and Messaging add-on.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless