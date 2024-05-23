Google Meet update adds “adaptive audio” feature
Up Next:
Google is rolling out a new “adaptive audio” feature to Meet users. The new feature is meant to sync mics of all laptops in a room to avoid that annoying echo and audio feedback.
The new feature will automatically detect the presence of multiple laptops in the room and synchronize the mics and speakers for a much better audio experience. It’s a neat feature that offers Meet users a lot more flexibility to join meetings when meeting rooms are not available.
According to Google, the adaptive audio feature is enabled by default, but it can be turned off by going to Settings / Audio / Adaptive audio.
As far as availability is concerned, adaptive audio will be available for Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Business, Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, and the AI Meetings and Messaging add-on.
The new feature will automatically detect the presence of multiple laptops in the room and synchronize the mics and speakers for a much better audio experience. It’s a neat feature that offers Meet users a lot more flexibility to join meetings when meeting rooms are not available.
Not to mention that organizations can now use non-traditional meeting specs such as lounges, cafes, and other similar locations. Of course, that rarely happens, but with the addition of adaptive audio, perhaps more organizations will take that into consideration.
According to Google, the adaptive audio feature is enabled by default, but it can be turned off by going to Settings / Audio / Adaptive audio.
It’s also important to add that this feature is now rolling out to Rapid Release domains, and it may take up to two weeks to appear. Scheduled Release domains will get the new feature starting June 5 (1-3 days for feature visibility).
As far as availability is concerned, adaptive audio will be available for Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Business, Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, and the AI Meetings and Messaging add-on.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: