 Google Workspace apps get optimized for Android tablets, here is what to expect - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Google Workspace apps get optimized for Android tablets, here is what to expect

Software updates Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google Workspace apps get optimized for Android tablets, here is what to expect
Google is rolling out a little bit of an upgrade to some of its Workspace apps for Android devices. The upgrade is particularly aimed at Android’s larger screens, namely tablets, so if you’d rather use these apps on your phone, you probably won’t notice any improvements after this update.

However, if you’re using Workspace apps on an Android tablet, there are quite a few improvements coming with the latest update. For example, multitasking has been enhanced, so you’ll now be able to drag text or images from apps, such as Chrome or Sheets, and drop them into an existing document or spreadsheet cell.

Furthermore, those who use Google Drive on Android tablets will be able to quickly upload files by dragging and dropping them into the app. You can even open two Drive windows side-by-side to see more information by simply selecting the three-dop menu on any Drive file and tapping on the “Open in new window” option. Additionally, it’s now possible to add links to Drive files by dragging the file into an open app like Keep.

Speaking of Keep, the app has been further update to allow users to insert images saved in the app’s notes into other apps by simply dragging them out from the image carousel.

Last but not least, Google has finally added support for keyboard shortcuts. If you’re using an attached keyboard with your Android tablet, you’ll now be able to use keyboard shortcuts like select, cut, copy, paste, undo and redo, in apps like Drive, Docs and Slides.

All the updates announced today will be rolling out to Android tablets with Google Workspace and personal Google Accounts over the next few weeks.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

History is made! Samsung beats out TSMC and starts shipping 3nm GAA chipsets
History is made! Samsung beats out TSMC and starts shipping 3nm GAA chipsets
New teaser confirms 125W charging support for the Moto X30 Pro
New teaser confirms 125W charging support for the Moto X30 Pro
Boost Mobile obliterates the competition with the cheapest 'unlimited' plan in the US
Boost Mobile obliterates the competition with the cheapest 'unlimited' plan in the US
No 4nm, but these other improvements could still help iPhone 14 become the speed king
No 4nm, but these other improvements could still help iPhone 14 become the speed king
T-Mobile's big 2021 data breach bill comes in at a whopping $500 million total
T-Mobile's big 2021 data breach bill comes in at a whopping $500 million total
iPhone power in Galaxy phones? Samsung poaches Apple chip specialist
iPhone power in Galaxy phones? Samsung poaches Apple chip specialist

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless