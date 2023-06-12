Google Meet could add new safety feature for video calls and conferences on the go

Hidden code discovered by 9to5Google in an Android app that Google uploaded to the Play Store suggests that we could see a new feature heading to the Google Meet app. The app is used for making and receiving video calls and for video conferencing. The possible new feature, which is called "On-the-Go," would allow users to walk while engaged in a video chat or video conference to avoid getting run over by a car or falling into an open manhole.





How does Google work this magic? It's simple, really. If your phone's motion sensors determine that you are walking while using Meet, you will receive a prompt to turn on the new feature. Or, you can go to the three-dot menu in-call in order to turn on "On-the-Go" manually. With this feature enabled, your camera is shut off as is the video streaming on your phone. This way you can concentrate on your surroundings and stay safe.









Additionally, a new UI will appear with larger than-usual buttons for Mute, Audio, and Raise (your hand). The larger buttons make it easier to press Audio to switch between a Bluetooth speaker and the speaker on the phone. Tapping on Raise indicates that you want to be acknowledged during a video conference. In other words, with this feature turned on, you can still participate in a video call or conference using your voice only. Once you are no longer walking, you can disable the feature which will bring back the typical Google Meet experience.







There is no certainty that Google will release this feature and if it decides to do so, we have no idea when it will be made available for Google Meet users. If you like to take your video calls and conferences while on the move, this is a pretty cool and necessary feature that can help prevent a serious accident.

