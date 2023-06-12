Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google Meet could add new safety feature for video calls and conferences on the go

Android Google
Google Meet could add new safety feature for video calls and conferences on the go
Hidden code discovered by 9to5Google in an Android app that Google uploaded to the Play Store suggests that we could see a new feature heading to the Google Meet app. The app is used for making and receiving video calls and for video conferencing. The possible new feature, which is called "On-the-Go," would allow users to walk while engaged in a video chat or video conference to avoid getting run over by a car or falling into an open manhole.

How does Google work this magic? It's simple, really. If your phone's motion sensors determine that you are walking while using Meet, you will receive a prompt to turn on the new feature. Or, you can go to the three-dot menu in-call in order to turn on "On-the-Go" manually. With this feature enabled, your camera is shut off as is the video streaming on your phone. This way you can concentrate on your surroundings and stay safe.

The On-the-Go feature will keep you focused on where you're walking while engaged in a video chat or conference - Google Meet could add new safety feature for video calls and conferences on the go
The On-the-Go feature will keep you focused on where you're walking while engaged in a video chat or conference

Additionally, a new UI will appear with larger than-usual buttons for Mute, Audio, and Raise (your hand). The larger buttons make it easier to press Audio to switch between a Bluetooth speaker and the speaker on the phone. Tapping on Raise indicates that you want to be acknowledged during a video conference. In other words, with this feature turned on, you can still participate in a video call or conference using your voice only. Once you are no longer walking, you can disable the feature which will bring back the typical Google Meet experience.

There is no certainty that Google will release this feature and if it decides to do so, we have no idea when it will be made available for Google Meet users. If you like to take your video calls and conferences while on the move, this is a pretty cool and necessary feature that can help prevent a serious accident.

Popular stories

T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Leak indicates performance gap between Pixel 8 and Android flagships is going to widen
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Apple's compact iPhone 13 mini powerhouse can be yours for $200 at Walmart right now
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Android king Galaxy S23 Ultra discounted substantially by Best Buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
Save $120 on the incredibly stylish Garmin Venu smartwatch by getting one from Amazon now
Save $120 on the incredibly stylish Garmin Venu smartwatch by getting one from Amazon now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless