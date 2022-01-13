Google Meet makes Live translated captions available for eligible Google Workspace editions

Google Meet makes Live translated captions available for eligible Google Workspace editions0
- French
- German
- Portuguese
- Spanish
However, Google did not specify if the live translated captions tool will be able to translate meetings from these languages back to English.
- Google Workspace Business Plus
- Google Workspace Enterprise Standard
- Google Workspace Enterprise Plus
- Google Workspace Education Plus
- Teaching & Learning Upgrade
Google also stated that customers enrolled in the beta testing program would also be able to access the live translated captions feature for the next few months until the beta testing program ends.
In September 2021, Google announced the beta version of Google Meet's live translated captions. The idea of the new feature is to increase the efficiency of the meetings by ensuring that all meeting participants absorb the provided information in their own language, which will make the information more understandable. According to Google, live translated captions will help equalize the learning and content sharing between all meeting participants.
The functionality of live translated captions is intended to be particularly beneficial in all-hands meetings or training sessions between international teams. Additionally, live translated captions might also be utilized in schooling. The new Google Meet feature would make it easier for teachers and students speaking different languages to communicate with each other. Thus, the learning process will probably be more efficient as well.